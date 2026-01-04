Daniel, Miller Lead Goldeneyes to Comeback Win Against First-Place Fleet

Published on January 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







Highlights and Press Conferences available on Boston and Vancouver YouTube channels

DETROIT, MI - Izzy Daniel had two points, including the game-winning goal, and Hannah Miller notched three points as the Vancouver Goldeneyes overcame a third-period deficit to defeat the Boston Fleet in front of 9,624 fans at Little Caesars Arena during the PWHL Takeover Tour™ presented by Ally Financial in Detroit on Saturday evening. Daniel and Miller combined on the game-winning goal at 11:31 of the third period, Vancouver's third goal in 7:10 and their third straight of the frame, giving the Goldeneyes a 4-3 victory. The Fleet started strong, outshooting Vancouver 16-4 in the first period and scoring first when Olivia Mobley netted her third goal of the season at 4:22. Miller tied the game just 23 seconds later with her first goal of the season. Boston regained the lead less than three minutes later when Susanna Tapani scored on a breakaway feed from Sophie Shirley.

After an even second period, with both teams recording six shots each, the Fleet extended their lead to 3-1 just 19 seconds into the third period on Jamie Lee Rattray's first goal of the season. From there, Vancouver scored three straight goals. Defender Claire Thompson cut the deficit to one, Sophie Jaques tied the game 3-3 on a power-play goal assisted by Miller, and Daniel finished with the first game-winning goal of her career. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Vancouver and handed Boston their second straight loss. Emerance Maschmeyer made 24 saves for the Goldeneyes, while Aerin Frankel stopped 17 for the Fleet.

QUOTES

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski on his team's resolve going into the third period: "I think our leadership just took it upon themselves to play the right way and keep going, so all the credit to them. They just decided that they weren't going to be denied and were going to work hard, and whatever happens, happens. And, fortunately for us, we got a great outcome."

Vancouver defender Mellissa Channell-Watkins on her team's comeback win and playing in Detroit: "In the third period we came together. We know we have so much more to give than that. We know we're such a great team when we all do our jobs and get things done. Brian kept it simple, play for each other, and I think that was the main thing - play for the person to your left and right, and make sure you just do what you're supposed to do, and we'll be successful. To play in Detroit is always so fun. [Besides last year's Takeover Tour game], I haven't been able to play here since I was in high school, so it was so fun to come back and play in front of friends and family. Detroit's just such a great hockey town and it's really fun to see them fully support the game."

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the game overall: "We did a lot of good things in that game in the first and second period. Then you let a team like Vancouver hang around who have high firepower and the ability to score quickly like that - it got away from us at the end."

Boston defender Riley Brengman on how special it was to play in her hometown: "It's very surreal to be back home playing in front of a lot of family and friends. I probably had over 60 people here supporting me, so it's great to be back home. It's a very surreal moment because this was actually my home rink my sophomore and junior year of high school. We were even in the same locker room that I used when I was in high school, so it's really surreal."

NOTABLES

This was the sixth of 16 games in the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour™ and so far, each has been decided by one goal.

Vancouver scored three third-period goals for the first time in team history and recorded three goals in a single period for the first time since they scored three in the first period of a 4-0 win over New York on Dec. 6. Their four-goal game ties the team high, achieved for the third time in the first ten games of their inaugural season.

The Goldeneyes won for the first time in six games away from their home at Pacific Coliseum.

The Fleet have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and have dropped three of their last four contests since their PWHL-record five-game winning streak to start a season.

Boston allowed a power play goal for the first time this season after entering the game having killed its first 18 penalties. The Fleet had successfully killed the first three penalties of the night before conceding the goal, scored by Sophie Jaques. They drop to second in the PWHL in penalty kill success rate at 94.7% behind Montréal (95.2%).

Hannah Miller scored her first goal and recorded her first multi-point game as a member of the Goldeneyes, snapping a nine-game goalless streak to open the 2025-26 season. The forward posted three points, her second career three-point performance (Feb. 16, 2025) and finished one shy of her career-high four-point game (Feb. 19, 2025).

Izzy Daniel notched her first career game-winning goal and first multi-point game with a goal and an assist. She has three points over her last three games after going scoreless in her first seven of the season.

Jaques scored her third goal of the season and second career power play marker - her first on the advantage with the Goldeneyes. After finishing tied for first among defenders in scoring in 2024-25 with 22 points (7G, 15A), she now has five points this campaign, tied for second in team scoring.

Claire Thompson scored her third goal of the season, giving her seven points this campaign. She leads the Goldeneyes in scoring and ranks second among all PWHL defenders.

Emerance Maschmeyer earned her first win in six neutral site games all-time, dating back to her first game at Little Caesars Arena with Ottawa during the inaugural season.

Jamie Lee Rattray scored her first goal of the season, ending a career-high 16-game goalless streak. The Fleet alternate captain, who now has five points this season and ranks tied for third on the team in scoring, last scored a goal on Mar. 8, 2025, against Montréal.

Olivia Mobley scored for the second consecutive game, giving the Fleet third-round pick three goals on the season to tie for second among all rookies. She also led the game with six shots on goal, matching her career high, set just two games ago on Dec. 21, 2025, and has 15 shots in her last three contests.

Boston matches New York as the only teams with multiple rookies who have at least three goals this season, with Mobley joining Abby Newhook (3) and Kristýna Kaltounková (5) and Casey O'Brien (3) leading the Sirens.

Susanna Tapani notched her third goal of the campaign and now has six points (3G, 3A) through nine games played this season. The Fleet forward has points in three straight games (1G, 2A) and sits second in team scoring.

Ella Huber and Theresa Schafzahl each recorded their second assists and third points of the season. Huber has recorded assists in back-to-back games, while Schafzahl hit the scoresheet for the first time since Dec. 7.

Rylind MacKinnon recorded her first point as a member of the Fleet with a secondary assist on Mobley's first-period goal. The second-year defender had two points, both assists, in 22 games during the 2024-25 season with Toronto.

Megan Keller's point streak came to an end at five games (2G, 4A). The Michigan native leads all defenders in scoring with eight points (3G, 5A), tied for fifth among all skaters.

Jenn Gardiner provided the primary assist on Daniel's game-winner, moving her into a tie for second in team scoring with two goals and three assists. The forward finished last season with 18 points (5G, 13A) as a member of Montréal, second among all rookies.

Michela Cava recorded her third assist and fourth point of the season and sits tied for sixth in team scoring with Abby Boreen (3G, 1A).

Sophie Shirley recorded her third assist of the season in her ninth game, two shy of the total she posted in 30 games during the 2024-25 season.

Tereza Vanišová recorded her fifth point of the season with an assist. The forward, who finished second in the PWHL in goals in 2024-25 with 15, is still seeking her first goal of the season.

Aerin Frankel allowed four goals against for the first time this season and for just the third time in her PWHL career. The goaltender leads the PWHL in goals against average (1.36), shutouts (3) and sits tied for first in wins (5).

Mia Biotti made her PWHL with the Fleet after signing a 10-day contract with the team ahead of today's game. The defender, who was invited to Boston's Training Camp and has been a member of the team's Reserve Player list since the beginning of the season, played 9:45 and had one hit in her professional debut.

THREE STARS

1. Izzy Daniel (VAN) - 1G, 1A - GWG

2. Sophie Jaques (VAN) - 1G

3. Susanna Tapani (BOS) - 1G

STANDINGS

Boston 19 PTS (6-0-1-2) - 1st Place

Vancouver 12 PTS (3-1-1-5) - 5th Place (tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Wednesday, Jan. 7 vs. Seattle at 7 p.m. ET

Vancouver: Friday, Jan. 9 at Ottawa at 4 p.m. PT /7 p.m. ET







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.