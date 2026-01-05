Poulin's Overtime Goal, Three Points Lead Victoire To Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Frost

January 4, 2026

LAVAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire came from behind to snap their three-game losing streak with captain Marie-Philip Poulin leading the way in a closely matched 3-2 overtime victory against the Minnesota Frost on Sunday afternoon. The first meeting of the season between the two teams did not disappoint the 10,172 fans at a sold-out Place Bell, with back-and-forth goals and a late push from the Victoire to end the Frost's longest road trip of the season. Mae Batherson scored the lone goal across the game's first two periods with her 1:09 marker to open up the second. The teams traded goals in the third with Poulin tying the game at 8:23 and fellow captain Kendall Coyne Schofield giving the Frost the lead again at 18:10. With an extra attacker in the game's final minutes, Abby Roque potted the league's latest game-tying goal of the season at 19:31 to send the contest to overtime. Captain Clutch returned once more, scoring on a delayed penalty at 3:22 into overtime to record the Victoire's first win of 2026. At game's end, Poulin had moved into a tie for first in league scoring alongside Coyne Schofield and Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme, each with 11 points.

After two quick games to start the new year, both teams have a week off before Montréal heads to Québec City to host Vancouver on Sunday in the PWHL's eighth Takeover Tour game, while Minnesota returns home to host Seattle.

QUOTES

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the team's scoring chances game over game: "We know we are producing enough to win each game. It's just a matter of now upping the quality of what we're producing...there's a lot of proof (players) can see that the strategy is working. (Now) it's just a matter of the finish. That was a big message going into the third period; it's there for you for the taking. And it required Pou to dive to be able to put a puck in. That's how good the goaltending is."

Montréal forward Abby Roque on playing with Marie-Philip Poulin: "It's really easy to play with people with the hockey IQ that she has. That's always one of the biggest things, when people can see the ice, it's really easy to build chemistry. And she sees the ice better than almost anyone. She can score goals from almost anywhere. The goal on the back door that she scored for us, as I passed it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, it's on her backhand,' and then she just still scores. It's pretty special."

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee on Kendall Cooper's record-setting seven game assist streak: "She has a really impressive skillset as a rookie. We took her with our first-round pick for a reason - we knew she was gifted. I think her game's only going to get better. I'm excited about the progress she's already made and to me, she's only going to get better. I see her being a real top two (defense) type player in this league for a long time. She's really good."

Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield on her 50th career point: "There's no individual milestones in this game. Everything happens with the team."

NOTABLES

Montréal entered the game in last place in the PWHL standings for the first time in team history and, with two points today, jumped into fifth place ahead of Seattle, Vancouver and Ottawa, who all recorded Saturday wins.

The Victoire won for the first time in four games this season when trailing after two periods. Last season, they led the league with three third period comeback wins. Before today, the Frost had won all four games in which they had led after two periods this season.

Minnesota's season long road trip started with an overtime win and ended with an overtime loss, collecting six of a possible 12 points in the four-game stretch since Dec. 27.

Marie-Philip Poulin extended her career-high point streak to five games (5G, 3A) with her second-straight multi-point performance, first multi-goal game and first three-point game of the season. The Victoire captain led the league with five multi-goal games and six game-winning goals during her MVP 2024-25 season. Today's overtime winner was the first among the nine game-winners she's scored in her career, the most of any player in PWHL history.

Abby Roque has consecutive multi-point games for the first time in her career and extended her point streak to five games (3G, 4A), tying the longest in her career. Her only other five game stretch on the scoresheet came last season from Feb. 23 to Mar. 16 when she recorded two goals and four assists with the Sirens.

Kendall Coyne Schofield became the fourth player and second American to reach 50 career points (26G, 25A) with her primary assist on Batherson's first period goal, followed up by her third period goal. It's the captain's third multi-point performance of the season and second of the road trip (2G, 1A on Dec. 30 at TOR), and her eight goals through 10 games are three more than the next closest skater.

Mae Batherson has points in six straight games (2G, 5A) with her second goal of the season. After just 10 games, the Nova Scotian defender's seven points more than double her rookie scoring total (3A) from last season.

Kendall Cooper has set the standalone record for the longest assist streak in league history at six straight games. The Minnesota defenders' seven assists are more than any other rookie and tied with teammate Britta Curl-Salemme for the most among all skaters. Cooper and Batherson are the first two players in the PWHL to reach point streaks of six games.

Ann-Renée Desbiens recorded her fourth win in seven starts this season, bringing her one behind the league leaders. The veteran netminder has yet to give up more than two goals in a game.

Maddie Rooney made her fifth start of the season and her first in back-to-back games after Nicole Hensley was scratched from today's game. The Minnesota native made a season-high 35 saves on 38 shots for a 0.921 save percentage - her second best of the season.

Laura Stacey now has points in back-to-back games for the second time this season (Nov. 25 to Dec. 7) after tallying her second multi-assist game of the campaign. Last season for the Victoire, the alternate captain recorded a six-game point streak from Feb. 22 to Mar. 8 (4G, 5A). Her seven shots on goal led all skaters today and gives her a league-high 43 on the season.

Natálie Mlýnková has points in consecutive games for the second time this season (Nov. 25 to Dec. 7), recording the secondary assist on Poulin's overtime goal. After being drafted in the second round, 12th overall by the Victoire, she is the seventh rookie to reach five points this season (3G, 2A).

Nicole Gosling has points in consecutive games after getting on the scoresheet for the second time in her rookie career with the secondary assist on Roque's game-tying goal. Montréal's fourth-overall pick was the most productive defender in Clarkson University history with 148 points (44G, 104A).

Taylor Heise recorded her sixth assist of the season, all coming in the last six games, putting her in a six-way tie for third behind the league leaders.

Lee Stecklein registered her third assist of the season and first point since Dec. 19 vs. Boston. After just 10 games, the defender is halfway to her assist totals in the previous two seasons for the Frost.

Lina Ljungblom was activated for her first game this season and recorded 5:24 of ice time after starting the year on long-term injured reserve. The Swedish forward recorded six points (3G, 3A) across 29 games for the Victoire last season.

Tamara Giaquinto became the final Victoire draft pick of 2025 to take the ice today, recording 6:32 of playing time in her first PWHL game. The 23-year-old defender was selected by Montréal in the sixth round out of Boston University and signed a ten-day contract with the Victoire today. The Toronto, ON native was added to the lineup in place of defender Erin Ambrose, who missed her first game of the season due to illness.

THREE STARS

1. Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) 2G, 1A

2. Abby Roque (MTL) 1G, 1A

3. Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Minnesota (4-1-2-3) - 2nd Place

Montréal (3-2-0-4) - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Sunday, Jan. 11 vs. Vancouver (Québec City) at 2 p.m. ET

Minnesota: Sunday, Jan. 11 vs. Seattle at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET







