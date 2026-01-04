Lina Ljungblom Returns to Active Roster

MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Sunday that the team has elevated forward Lina Ljungblom to the active roster.

Ljungblom had been on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) since the start of the season with an illness. Last season, the 24-year-old from Sweden scored three goals and added three assists in 29 games with Montréal.

She will be in uniform today when the Victoire host the Minnesota Frost at Place Bell at 2 p.m. (Sportsnet, Ici-télé).

In corresponding roster moves, defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau has been returned to the team's Reserve Player list, and forward Claire Vekich has been released from her Reserve Player contract.

Furthermore, defender Erin Ambrose will miss today's game because of an illness. Accordingly, the team has signed defender Tamara Giaquinto to a 10-day contract. The former Boston University Terrier was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 PWHL Draft by Montréal.







