PWHL and Paris Jewellers Unveil 2024-25 Minnesota Frost Championship Ring

ST. PAUL, MN - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and Paris Jewellers Canada today unveiled the 2024-25 Walter Cup Championship ring to back-to-back champions Minnesota Frost in a private ceremony in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"The 2024-25 Minnesota Frost championship was all about the team - we may not have been recognized for having the best individual forward, defender, goalie or coach, but we proved once again that when it mattered most, we came together to form the best team," said Frost alternate captain, Kelly Pannek. "Tonight is about celebrating not only the championship we won as a group, but also every small victory along the way."

The custom sterling silver rings were designed with Canadian fine jewelry brand and PWHL partner, Paris Jewellers, in collaboration with the championship team and league. Design features include:

Each ring embodies 3.62 carats in lab created diamonds.

The Frost's 'F' logo, featured on the top of the ring, is made from 26 purple amethyst precious gemstones - the gemstone of resilience, strength and evolution - representing each player on the team.

The ring features 110 lab-created diamonds set along its sides, each representing a goal scored during the Frost's 2024-25 championship season.

Sides of the ring feature the state of Minnesota - representing winning at home, book-ended by two amethyst stones representing back-to-back wins and surrounded by 21 diamonds varying in size to signify not every victory is the same. The side of the ring is also complimented by each players' name and number, while the opposite side of the ring spotlights the team's two Walter Cup Trophies and the words "BACK 2 BACK".

"Designing the second consecutive championship ring for the Minnesota Frost has been a powerful celebration of women empowerment - honoring the achievements of women and individuals in this remarkable sport," states Chau Lui, Co-owner of Paris Jewellers. "As a proud mom of two girls who play hockey, designing these rings has been deeply meaningful and personal to me. They represent more than a championship - they symbolize teamwork, resilience and belief - both on and off the ice."

"Paris Jewellers once again delivered an exceptional ring that encapsulates the Minnesota Frost's incredible back-to-back Walter Cup Championship season," said Melissa Caruso, General Manager, Minnesota Frost. "As we continue to establish the Frost's legacy in an incredible new era of women's hockey, these rings will be a piece of the history we're building and will be treasured by our players and staff for the special memories they bring back."

Fans are invited to an exciting Frost 7 Rings Celebration Game on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Grand Casino Arena (8 p.m. CT), highlighting both the two-time Walter Cup Champions and the Olympians playing in their final PWHL game before the Milano-Cortina Games. The Vancouver Goldeneyes visit Minnesota for the first time, and four returning team members will be presented with their championship rings: players Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Shannon MacAuley. Fans are advised to arrive early with the first 4,000 fans at Grand Casino Arena receiving a Lee Stecklein Bobblehead!

The Olympic send-off features the Frost's eight players headed to Milano-Cortina, including six Americans - more than any other PWHL team. Minnesota captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, alternate captains Kelly Pannek and Stecklein and players Britta Curl-Salemme, Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle prepare to represent the United States, while Klára Hymlárová and Denisa Křížová suit up for Czechia. On the Goldeneyes, eight players are Olympic-bound: Jenn Gardiner (CAN), Jaques (CAN), Emerance Maschmeyer (CAN), Sarah Nurse (CAN), Thompson (CAN), Tereza Vanišová (CZE), Michelle Karvinen (FIN) and Nina Jobst-Smith (GER).

As a thank you to fans, the Minnesota Frost and Paris Jewellers are also giving away one authentic Minnesota Frost 2024-45 Championship Ring at the end of the season! Fans can enter to win beginning January 28 at thepwhl.com/Minnesota.







