Minnesota Frost Unveil 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights, and Promotional Giveaways

Published on November 4, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost have announced their 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights and Promotions - including the PWHL's first-ever series of player bobblehead giveaways - spotlighting a season filled with cultural celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and memorable in-arena experiences for fans at Grand Casino Arena.

Unity Games return this season with the continued goal of celebrating diverse cultures and communities, ensuring PWHL games remain welcoming and inclusive spaces for all. Each Unity Game will feature performances, themed in-game entertainment, and local community partnerships that bring the celebration to life. In addition, special artist collaborations and limited-edition merchandise will be unveiled throughout the season with proceeds supporting various non-profits.

All PWHL teams will introduce three player bobbleheads this season. The Frost's bobblehead trio will include Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein, and Taylor Heise - with Coyne Schofield and Stecklein available as in-game giveaways, and Heise to be released in early 2026, and available for purchase in-venue and at the PWHL Online Shop.

The Frost's schedule of Unity Games and Theme Nights includes:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 VS. TORONTO - 2025 Walter Cup Banner Raising Ceremony and Replica Championship Mini-Banner Giveaway (Giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, while supplies last)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 VS. BOSTON - Hockey Mom Celebration Presented by TRIA

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11 VS. SEATTLE - Indigenous Peoples Celebration*

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21 VS. MONTRÉAL - Black History Celebration*

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 VS. VANCOUVER - Lee Stecklein Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last)

Wednesday, March 18 VS. Ottawa - Kendall Coyne Schofield Bobblehead Presented by Bread Financial (Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 VS. MONTRÉAL - Barbie™ x Minnesota Frost Belt Bag (Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last)

SATURDAY, April 11 VS. NEW YORK - Pride Celebration Presented by e.l.f.*

SUNDAY, April 19 VS. TORONTO - Fan Appreciation Day

*Part of Unity Games series

