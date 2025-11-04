Boston Fleet Unveil 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights, and Promotional Giveaways

Published on November 4, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced their 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights and Promotions - including the PWHL's first-ever series of player bobblehead giveaways - spotlighting a season filled with cultural celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and memorable in-arena experiences for fans at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell and Boston University's Agganis Arena.

Unity Games return this season with the continued goal of celebrating diverse cultures and communities, ensuring PWHL games remain welcoming and inclusive spaces for all. Each Unity Game will feature performances, themed in-game entertainment, and local community partnerships that bring the celebration to life. In addition, special artist collaborations and limited-edition merchandise will be unveiled throughout the season with proceeds supporting various non-profits.

All PWHL teams will introduce three player bobbleheads this season. The Fleet's bobblehead trio will include Megan Keller, Aerin Frankel, and Alina Müller - with Frankel and Müller available as in-game giveaways, and Keller to be released in early 2026, and available for purchase in-venue and at the PWHL Online Shop.

The Boston Fleet schedule of Unity Games and Theme Nights includes:

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23 VS. MONTRÉAL - Boston Fleet Sailor Hat (Giveaway for the first 3,500 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7 VS. SEATTLE - Black History Celebration*

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14 VS. TORONTO - Mental Health Awareness

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 VS. NEW YORK - Aerin Frankel Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 3,000 fans, while supplies last)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21 VS. SEATTLE - Kids and Youth Hockey Day

TUESDAY, MARCH 24 VS. VANCOUVER - Alina Müller Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 3,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 VS. MINNESOTA - Boston Strong Community Heroes

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 VS. OTTAWA - Pride Celebration Presented by e.l.f.*

SATURDAY, APRIL 25 VS. NEW YORK - Barbie™ x Boston Fleet Belt Bag (Giveaway for the first 3,000 fans, while supplies last)

*Part of Unity Games series

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL. Additionally, all teams offer pre-built partial ticket packages, including newly released 3-game mini packs.







