Boston Fleet Announce Coaching Staff Additions for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 15, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced the additions of Jordan LaVallée-Smotherman, Derek Whitmore and Olympian Kacey Bellamy to the team's coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Working alongside new Head Coach Kris Sparre - who was introduced in July - Stefanie McKeough (Assistant Coach), Lenny Mosca (Goaltending Coach) and Shawn Roche (Video Coach) will all be returning to the Fleet.

JORDAN LAVALLÉE-SMOTHERMAN, ASSISTANT COACH

"Bringing Jordan onto our staff is a big win for us," said Sparre. "His experience as a head coach, not just in North America but also overseas, gives him a unique perspective. He's passionate about the game and has a track record for developing players."

The Corvallis, Oregon native joins the Fleet after spending the 2024-25 season as the Head Coach of HC Innsbruck of the ICE Hockey League in Austria. Prior to working in Austria, LaVallée-Smotherman was no stranger to Massachusetts as he served as the ECHL's Worcester Railers General Manager and Head Coach for two seasons, earning a 66-66-9-3 record.

"I am thrilled to join the Boston Fleet," said LaVallée-Smotherman. "Heading into the rink everyday with such amazing staff and having the chance to work with some of the best athletes in the world is an opportunity I am beyond grateful for. I'm excited to bring my passion, energy and hockey knowledge to this team and help us achieve great things this season."

As a player, LaVallée-Smotherman was selected in the fourth round (116th overall) by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2005 NHL Draft and had a 16-year professional career in the U.S. and Europe. During his final playing season in 2021-22, LaVallée-Smotherman captained the Railers and recorded 30 goals and 52 points through 61 regular season games before transitioning into his off-ice leadership roles with the team.

DEREK WHITMORE, PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH

"We're excited to add Derek to our coaching staff," said Sparre. "He's a dynamic coach and has a deep understanding of player development. His expertise will be of great benefit to our athletes and overall program."

The Rochester, New York native joins the Fleet after spending the last two years in Maine running Whitmore Hockey Development specializing in player advising and advancement, player development, video analysis and mentorship for youth and collegiate players trying to achieve their goals in hockey. He has also served as an assistant coach with the USHL's Chicago Steel from 2021-2023 where he worked with over 20 NHL draft picks including current NHL stars like Adam Fantilli (CBJ) Macklin Celebrini (SJS) and Jackson Blake (CAR). During the 2020-2021 season he was an Assistant Coach at Mercyhurst University and from 2018-2020 he spent time as an Assistant Coach with the women's team at Bowdoin College.

"I am really excited to be a part of the PWHL and a great organization like the Boston Fleet," said Whitmore. "Having an opportunity to work with the best players in the world is something I am extremely grateful for. I think Danielle (Marmer) and Kris (Sparre) are elite people and they are great at what they do. To be able to work with them and the players is such an amazing opportunity. I cannot wait to get things going with this team."

On the ice, Whitmore enjoyed more than 10 years playing professionally throughout the NHL, AHL, DEL, Austria and ECHL after his collegiate tenure at Bowling Green State University. In the AHL, Whitmore appeared in 369 games as a forward throughout his career, scoring 95 goals and 172 points, and off the ice was renowned for his community involvement as a three-time AHL Man of the Year award recipient (2009-10 and 2010-11 Portland Pirates and 2011-12 Rochester Americans) for his charitable efforts throughout Portland, Maine and his hometown of Rochester.

KACEY BELLAMY, PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT

"Kacey's playing resume speaks volumes," said Sparre. "Her energy and passion for the game will have a contagious impact on our team. Having competed on the biggest stages, including the Olympics, she's going to be an incredible resource for our players, especially in an Olympic year."

On the ice, Bellamy was a fixture on blue line for the U.S. National Women's Team for more than a decade, most notably as a three-time Olympic medalist (2018 Gold, 2010 and 2014 Silver) and a nine-time IIHF Women's World Championship medalist (8 Gold, 1 Silver). The Westfield, Massachusetts native joins the Fleet after spending over five years with Maples Crossing serving as a Director of Athletic Development. In addition, Bellamy served as a Scout and Player Relations Liaison for the PHF in 2022-23 and launched her own mentoring service for athletes looking to advance their mindset, goal setting, confidence and personal growth both on and off the ice.

"I'm very excited to join the Boston Fleet and continue giving back to the game in a different way," said Bellamy. "The energy around the PWHL is inspiring, and being able to contribute to its growth here in Boston makes this role meaningful. What makes it even more special is the ability to keep moving forward with my incredible team at Maples Crossing, whose support has allowed me to take this opportunity. I'm looking forward to being a part of another great team and helping the Fleet chase a championship."

Throughout her 11-year professional career, the stalwart defender played for the CWHL's Boston Blades (2010-15) and Calgary Inferno (2018-19) where she compiled three Clarkson Cup titles. She also competed for the PHF's Boston Pride (2015-17) and notably helped capture the league's inaugural Isobel Cup title. Bellamy spent her collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire where she ranked third all-time in career points by a defender with 107 (27G, 80A) in 143 games.

The Boston Fleet will open the 2025-26 regular-season at home on Sunday, Nov. 23, hosting the Montréal Victoire at 1 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center.

Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Season Ticket Packages and Single Game Tickets are available now. Click here for more information. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information by signing up for the official Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.