PWHL Announces Updates to 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

TORONTO AND NEW YORK - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the following updates to four 2025-26 regular-season games:

Vancouver at Ottawa, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at TD Place, has been moved to Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto at Montréal, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Place Bell at 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Vancouver at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Grand Casino Arena at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

Toronto at Ottawa, originally scheduled for Thursday, Apr. 2, 2026, has been moved to Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2026 (Time and venue remain TBA)

