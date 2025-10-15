PWHL Announces Updates to 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule
Published on October 15, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release
TORONTO AND NEW YORK - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the following updates to four 2025-26 regular-season games:
Vancouver at Ottawa, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at TD Place, has been moved to Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET.
Toronto at Montréal, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Place Bell at 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Vancouver at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Grand Casino Arena at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.
Toronto at Ottawa, originally scheduled for Thursday, Apr. 2, 2026, has been moved to Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2026 (Time and venue remain TBA)
Fans who purchased single-game tickets will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster with further information. Fans who have purchased season or half-pack ticket packages will be contacted directly by their teams.
