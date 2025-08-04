Fleet Anchor Frankel, Keller and Müller through 2027-28

August 4, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has signed goaltender Aerin Frankel, defender Megan Keller and forward Alina Müller to two-year contract extensions through the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

All three players were already under contract for the 2025-26 campaign and were protected by the Fleet ahead of the Expansion Draft in June. The trio will continue their hockey careers in Boston with tenures that date back to college.

"We're thrilled to have Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller, and Alina Müller signed through the 2027-28 season," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "These are three of the best players in the world at their respective positions and having them committed to Boston gives us an elite core to build around. Aerin is the backbone of our team, and we have a chance to win every single night with her in net. Megan is the fabric of our identity and represents everything we love about Boston hockey by being physical, relentless, and reliable at both ends of the ice. Alina has one of the highest hockey IQs in the game and sees the ice incredibly well, elevates everyone around her, and will be a key driver of our offense. With this group leading the way, we're in great hands for the next three years. Beyond their talent, these are leaders who represent what it means to be part of the Boston Fleet. Their legacy is already being written here, and we know our fans will be proud to continue cheering them on for years to come."

AERIN FRANKEL, GOALTENDER

A native of Chappaqua, New York, Frankel backstopped the Fleet for 23 games throughout the 2024-25 season, earning a 12-8-3 record with one shutout and a .921 save percentage. Nicknamed the "Green Monster" by fans, Frankel has served as Boston's primary starting goaltender since the inaugural season and became the first netminder in league history to reach 1,000 saves, including playoffs. Frankel was named a finalist for PWHL Goaltender of the Year two years in a row, establishing herself as one of the league's most elite and reliable netminders. In two seasons, she leads all goaltenders in career regular season saves (1,046), is tied for second in games (41), ranks third in wins (20), and is tied for third in save percentage (.924).

"Every time I step on the ice, I'm reminded of how special it is to represent Boston," said Frankel. "The passion of the fans, the support from the organization, and the bond with my teammates mean the world to me. I don't take any of it for granted and couldn't be more excited to extend my contract in the city of Boston."

Outside of the PWHL, the 26-year-old has competed in five IIHF Women's World Championships, earning two gold medals (2023 and 2025) and three silver (2021, 2022, 2024) for Team USA. Frankel is no stranger to Boston having played five NCAA seasons at Northeastern University (2017-22) where she won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2021.

MEGAN KELLER, DEFENDER

A native of Farmington, Michigan, Keller has never missed a game for the Fleet, including all 30 games during the 2024-25 season where she registered five goals and eight assists for 13 points. Her offensive production ranked sixth among all PWHL defenders and she finished second in overall time on ice, underscoring her impact at both ends of the ice. A steady presence on the blue line, Keller has served as an alternate captain for two consecutive seasons and was named a finalist for PWHL Defender of the Year in 2024. Known for her poise, consistency, and leadership, Keller has firmly established herself as a foundational member of Boston's defensive core and a key figure within the team's leadership group.

"I'm beyond excited to be part of the Boston Fleet organization for the next three years," said Keller. "Boston has truly become home, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to keep building something special here. Most of all, I can't wait to get back on the ice in front of our amazing fans!"

Outside of the PWHL, the 29-year-old is a veteran with Team USA, earning an Olympic gold medal in 2018 and a silver medal in 2022. She has also represented the U.S. in nine World Championships, capturing six gold medals (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2025) and three silver (2021, 2022, 2024). Keller developed a connection to the city while playing four seasons at Boston College (2014-17, 2018-19) where she was a three-time First Team All-American.

ALINA MÜLLER, FORWARD

A native of Winterthur, Switzerland, Müller appeared in 26 games for the Fleet during the 2024-25 season, registering seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. She led the league in shorthanded 'jailbreak' goals with two, including one scored just nine seconds into a penalty kill on Feb. 20. Selected by Boston in the first round (3rd overall) of the inaugural PWHL Draft, Müller made history as the first international player drafted into the league. She was named a finalist for PWHL Rookie of the Year following an impressive regular season and delivered one of the most memorable moments of the inaugural PWHL Playoffs with her double-overtime heroics in Minnesota to force a decisive Game 5 in the Finals.

"I am so happy and grateful to stay in Boston for three more years and continue building towards a championship," said Müller. "Boston has become home, both on and off the ice and I'm honored to continue representing this city and this organization. To my teammates, the coaches, the organization and the fans, thank you for the dedication. I can't wait to get back on the ice and chase something special with this group."

Outside of the PWHL, the 27-year-old is a three-time Olympian with Switzerland (2014, 2018, 2022), earning bronze in 2014. At age 15, she scored the game-winning goal against Sweden and became the youngest player in women's hockey history to earn an Olympic medal. She recently became a five-time recipient of Swiss Hockey's Woman of the Year honor (2018, 2019, 2022, 2024, 2025) and has been a cornerstone of the program for over a decade. Müller also developed strong ties to Boston during her five seasons at Northeastern (2018-23), where she served as team captain in her final year and graduated as the program's all-time leading scorer.

