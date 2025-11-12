Boston Fleet Announce Training Camp Roster Updates
Boston Fleet News Release
BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has released forward Julia Nearis and defender Julia Shaunessy from training camp.
All players released from Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Training Camps remain eligible to be signed by other teams.
The Fleet now have 16 forwards, 10 defenders and four goaltenders for a total of 30 players at camp. The team will travel to play two preseason scrimmages against the Montréal Victoire on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET and Monday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. ET at Verdun Auditorium.
