Boston Fleet Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The camp roster includes a total of 32 players who will hit the ice for the first time as a group on Monday, Nov. 10 at Boston Sports Institute.

"As we enter our third season, we're proud of the training camp roster we've assembled," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Each player was selected with a clear vision of how they can contribute to our team, with careful consideration given to experience, potential, and competitive character. Given the condensed nature of camp, we know the pace will be demanding, and we're eager to see how this group responds and helps define the next chapter of the Fleet."

The Fleet training camp roster of 32 players consists of 17 forwards, 11 defenders and four goaltenders. It includes 21 players who are already signed for the upcoming season and a total of 15 Fleet returnees. Of the 11 unsigned players, four are members of the team's 2025 draft class plus seven additional invites. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

As part of Training Camp, the Fleet will play two preseason scrimmages against Montréal on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET and Monday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. ET at Verdun Auditorium. Preseason Scrimmages are closed to the general public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow the action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

The Fleet will open the 2025-26 regular season at home on Sunday, Nov. 23, hosting the Montréal Victoire at 1 p.m. ET at the Tsongas Center.

2025-26 Boston Fleet Training Camp Roster

*players signed for the 2025-26 season

^ 2024-25 members of the Boston Fleet

Forwards (17):

Chloé Aurard-Bushee*

Kelly Babstock (Camp Invite)^

Hannah Brandt*^

Loren Gabel*^

Ella Huber (2025 Draft Pick)*

Laura Kluge*

Shay Maloney*^

Olivia Mobley (2025 Draft Pick)

Alina Müller*^

Julia Nearis (Camp Invite)

Abby Newhook (2025 Draft Pick)

Jamie Lee Rattray*^

Jill Saulnier*^

Theresa Schafzahl*^

Liz Schepers*

Sophie Shirley*^

Susanna Tapani*^

Defenders (11):

Mia Biotti (Camp Invite)

Zoe Boyd*

Riley Brengman (2025 Draft Pick)

Hadley Hartmetz*^

Megan Keller*^

Rylind MacKinnon*

Olivia Muhn (Camp Invite)

Daniela Pejšová*^

Julia Shaunessy (Camp Invite)

Haley Winn (2025 Draft Pick)*

Olivia Zafuto (Camp Invite)^

Goaltenders (4):

Aerin Frankel*^

Abigail Levy*

Kaitlyn Ross (Camp Invite)

Amanda Thiele (2025 Draft Pick)







