PWHL Seattle Announces 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle has announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The camp roster includes a total of 28 players who will hit the ice for the first time as a group on November 11 at Kraken Community Iceplex.

"This training camp is uniquely special because of the expansion process," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "As a new team, we'll hit the ice looking to quickly establish our identity and gel as a cohesive unit. It will certainly be a competitive camp as we look to solidify our final roster - and we expect high energy from the players as we get our inaugural season preparation underway."

The camp roster of 28 players consists of 16 forwards, nine defenders, and three goaltenders, including 19 players who are already signed for the upcoming season. Of the nine unsigned players, four are members of the team's 2025 draft class plus five additional invites. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

As part of Training Camp, Seattle will play two preseason scrimmages against fellow expansion team PWHL Vancouver on Nov. 15 and 16 at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. Preseason Scrimmages are closed to the general public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow the action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

Seattle will open the 2025-26 regular season on Nov. 21 against Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum. The team's home opener is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 28 against the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena.

2025-26 PWHL Seattle Training Camp Roster

*players signed for the 2025-26 season

Forwards (16):

Lexie Adzija*

Hannah Bilka*

Brooke Bryant (Camp Invite)

Jenna Buglioni* (2025 Draft Pick)

Alex Carpenter*

Lily Delianedis (2025 Draft Pick)

Jessie Eldridge*

Julia Gosling*

Mikyla Grant-Mentis*

Jada Habisch (2025 Draft Pick)

Hilary Knight*

Sydney Langseth (Camp Invite)

Danielle Serdachny*

Natalie Snodgrass*

Marah Wagner (Camp Invite)

Olivia Wallin (2025 Draft Pick)

Defenders (9):

Cayla Barnes*

Emily Brown*

Megan Carter*

Mariah Keopple*

Lyndie Lobdell (2025 Draft Pick)

Aneta Tejralová*

Anna Wilgren*

Lily Yovetich (Camp Invite)

Emily Zumwinkle (Camp Invite)

Goaltenders (3):

Carly Jackson*

Hannah Murphy* (2025 Draft Pick)

Corinne Schroeder*







