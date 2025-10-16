PWHL Vancouver Announces 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver News Release







VANCOUVER - PWHL Vancouver has announced its training camp roster in preparation for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The camp roster includes a total of 32 players who will begin reporting to Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 7 and hit the ice for the first time as a group on Monday, Nov. 10 at the Pacific Coliseum.

"We have assembled a highly competitive training camp roster, with a strong combination of skilled veterans and young, eager players who will all compete to make what is going to be a talented squad," said PWHL Vancouver General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. "This is an extremely gritty and hard-working group, and we're looking forward to seeing them on the ice in a few weeks."

The camp roster of 32 players consists of 18 forwards, 10 defenders, and four goaltenders. It includes 19 players who are already signed for the upcoming season. Of the 13 unsigned players, four are members of the team's 2025 draft class plus nine additional invites. Rosters for the 2025-26 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 19, and can include a maximum of 23 active players.

As part of Training Camp, PWHL Vancouver will play two preseason scrimmages against PWHL Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. PT and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. PT at the Pacific Coliseum. PWHL Vancouver's Preseason Scrimmages will be closed to media and to the general public and will not be available to view via broadcast or livestream. Fans can follow the action with live stats recorded at thepwhl.com and updates across league and team social media channels.

PWHL Vancouver will open the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, Nov. 21 against PWHL Seattle at the Pacific Coliseum.

Season Ticket Memberships, Half Season Ticket Packages and Single Game Tickets are available now. Click here for more information. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information by signing up for the PWHL Vancouver email list here.

2025-26 PWHL Vancouver Training Camp Roster

*players signed for the 2025-26 season

Forwards (18):

Chanreet Bassi (2025 Draft Pick)

Abigail Boreen*

Brianna Brooks (2025 Draft Pick)

Michela Cava*

Katie Chan (Camp Invite)

Izzy Daniel*

Jenn Gardiner*

Michelle Karvinen (2025 Draft Pick)*

Denisa Křížová*

Darcie Lappan (Camp Invite)

Taylor Lind (Camp Invite)

Brooke McQuigge*

Hannah Miller*

Sarah Nurse*

Gabby Rosenthal*

Madison Samoskevich (2025 Draft Pick)

Malia Schneider (Camp Invite)

Tereza Vanišová*

Defenders (10):

Sydney Bard*

Ashton Bell*

Mellissa Channell-Watkins*

Madison Clough (Camp Invite)

Karley Garcia (Camp Invite)

Emma Greco*

Sophie Jaques*

Nina Jobst-Smith (2025 Draft Pick)

Kennesha Miswaggon (Camp Invite)

Claire Thompson*

Goaltenders (4):

Kristen Campbell*

Erica Fryer (Camp Invite)

Emerance Maschmeyer*

Kimberly Newell (Camp Invite)







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.