PWHL Vancouver Names Brian Idalski as First-Ever Head Coach

June 23, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

VANCOUVER - PWHL Vancouver announced today that Brian Idalski has been named the first head coach in team history ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League season. Idalski brings more than 20 years of experience to PWHL Vancouver, most recently leading the St. Cloud State University women's hockey program for the past three seasons.

"Brian is a proven winner who knows our sport, the players, and has coached at the highest levels," said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager. "What stands out in Brian's experience is his ability to build and transform the programs he is a part of, from his work in professional leagues, at the Olympics, and turning collegiate teams into nationally ranked contenders. I'm excited that he will lead our incredible group in Vancouver and can't wait to see his vision and influence shape our foundation."

Idalski was named the 2022-23 USCHO Coach of the Year in just his first season at St. Cloud State, guiding the Huskies to a historic turnaround by establishing a new program record of 36 conference points and tying a program record with 18 wins. Idalski won over 325 games in 18 seasons at the collegiate level, counting three years at SCSU, 10 seasons at the University of North Dakota, and five seasons with the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. He has coached his teams to five NCAA Tournament appearances and has experience building successful programs and developing talent for the PWHL and for National Teams all over the world.

"I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to join an organization and city like Vancouver and want to thank Cara and the league for their trust and belief in me," said Idalski. "The PWHL has had a huge impact on the global game, and to be a part of that - with expansion helping push it even further forward - is an unbelievable feeling. I've been associated with a lot of players across the PWHL, either coaching them personally or against them over the years, so this role brings me full circle with an eagerness to work with the league's world-class talent. The team that Cara has assembled is fantastic and I embrace the challenge that comes with our high expectations."

Prior to his time with the Huskies, the Warren, Michigan, native won two ZhHL titles in three years between 2019-22 at the helm of the KRS Vanke Rays where he coached recent PWHL Vancouver signees Michela Cava and Hannah Miller. Idalski was also the head coach of the Chinese National Women's Team for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Next up for PWHL Vancouver is the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, taking place on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, where the team will make six picks including the seventh overall selection. The first three rounds of the Draft will broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

