Toronto Sceptres and Clair DeGeorge Agree to One-Year Deal

June 23, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have agreed to terms with forward Clair DeGeorge on a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement. The contract will see DeGeorge through the 2025-26 PWHL season, the team announced today.

"We are excited to welcome Clair to our organization," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Clair is a 200-foot centre that is defensively responsible with some offensive upside. She will bring PWHL experience to our lineup including being a Walter Cup Champion."

The 26-year-old from Anchorage, AK, played the 2024-25 season in Montréal, contributing two assists in 26 regular season games. In the PWHL's inaugural season, DeGeorge won the Walter Cup with Minnesota, producing one assist in 23 regular season games and appearing in all 10 of the team's playoff games. Prior to the PWHL, she had one season in the PWHPA, winning the Secret Cup with Team Harvey's. Collegiately, she spent four years at Bemidji State and her fifth year of NCAA eligibility at Ohio State University. As a Buckeye, she made history by scoring the double-OT winning goal to send OSU to the 2022 Frozen Four, then scored a goal and an assist in the final to help secure the program's first National Championship.

"In becoming a Sceptre, I am excited for the opportunity to develop as a player and experience the electrifying support from Toronto's fans," said DeGeorge. "I hope to bring not only my love for the game and support for teammates, but to bring my size, speed, and vision on the ice."

DeGeorge is the eighth player to sign with the Sceptres this offseason along with fellow new acquisitions in goaltender Elaine Chuli and forward Claire Dalton, who both played with her last season in Montréal.

The Sceptres will continue adding to their roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the third overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

