PWHL Vancouver and Toronto Sceptres Complete Trade at PWHL Draft
June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Toronto Sceptres News Release
OTTAWA, ON - PWHL Vancouver acquired goaltender Kristen Campbell and the 3rd round (19th overall) pick from the Toronto Sceptres in exchange for Vancouver's 2nd and 3rd round picks (16th and 23rd overall respectively) of the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck. This is the second trade Toronto has completed during the Draft, currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.
Campbell, from Brandon, MB, was the inaugural season's Goaltender of the Year and led the league in shutouts. A member of Team Canada, she won a gold medal at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and has three World Championship gold medals along with two silver. Previously a member of the PWHPA, Campbell spent her time in the NCAA with North Dakota University and the University of Wisconsin where she won an NCAA Championship.
