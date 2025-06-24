Minnesota Frost Select Kendall Cooper in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft

June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Minnesota Frost have selected defender Kendall Cooper from Quinnipiac University in the first round, (6th overall) of the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.

Cooper is a 23-year-old from Oakville, ON, who recorded 116 points in 158 career games for the Bobcats. As captain in 2024-25, she finished third on the team with 26 points (7G, 19A) in 37 games, and was named the 2024-25 recipient of the Wayne Dean Sportsmanship Award. She was twice named one of Canada's top three players at the U18 Worlds, winning gold in 2019 and silver in 2020 as a Tournament All-Star and team captain.







