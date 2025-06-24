Minnesota Frost Select Kendall Cooper in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft
June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Minnesota Frost News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Minnesota Frost have selected defender Kendall Cooper from Quinnipiac University in the first round, (6th overall) of the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.
Cooper is a 23-year-old from Oakville, ON, who recorded 116 points in 158 career games for the Bobcats. As captain in 2024-25, she finished third on the team with 26 points (7G, 19A) in 37 games, and was named the 2024-25 recipient of the Wayne Dean Sportsmanship Award. She was twice named one of Canada's top three players at the U18 Worlds, winning gold in 2019 and silver in 2020 as a Tournament All-Star and team captain.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Montréal Victoire Acquires Forward Abby Roque - Montreal Victoire
- New York Sirens Trade Abby Roque to Montréal, Receives Forward Kristin O'Neill - New York Sirens
- PWHL Vancouver and Toronto Sceptres Complete Trade at PWHL Draft - Toronto Sceptres
- Minnesota Frost Select Kendall Cooper in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft - Minnesota Frost
- Ottawa Charge Select Defender Rory Guilday in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft - Ottawa Charge
- New York Sirens Trade Shelton for 1st Round, 3rd Overall Pick; Selects Forward Casey O'Brien - New York Sirens
- Boston Fleet Select Haley Winn in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft - Boston Fleet
- New York Sirens Select Kristyna Kaltounkova First Overall in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft - New York Sirens
- Toronto Sceptres and New York Sirens Complete Trade at PWHL Draft - Toronto Sceptres
- Montréal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame - Montreal Victoire
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Frost Stories
- Minnesota Frost Select Kendall Cooper in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft
- Minnesota Frost Re-Sign Mae Batherson and Claire Butorac
- Minnesota Frost to Host Draft Party in Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub in Saint Paul
- Minnesota Frost Sign Defender Sidney Morin to a Two-Year Contract
- Minnesota Frost Sign Goaltender Maddie Rooney to a Three-Year Contract