New York Sirens Select Kristyna Kaltounkova First Overall in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft

June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The New York Sirens have selected forward Kristýna Kaltounková from Colgate University in the first round, 1st overall, of the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.

23-year-old from Vlasim, Czechia, made her Women's Worlds debut for the host nation and was named a 2025 Tournament All-Star. She became the first Czech to be named a Patty Kazmaier Award finalist, recording 48 points (26G, 22A) in 37 games for the Raiders, and finished her NCAA tenure as the program's all-time leading goal scorer (111) and second in career points (233) behind 2024 second overall pick Danielle Serdachny. Coach Stefan Decosse says she does whatever it takes to win and is at her best when the stakes are highest.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.