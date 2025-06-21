Savannah Norcross Returns to New York Signing One-Year Contract

June 21, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that forward Savannah Norcross has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season. Norcross is no stranger to New York, having been a member of the team during the PWHL's inaugural season.

"Savannah's return will make an immediate impact," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "On the ice with her speed, consistency, and relentless effort, and off the ice with her commitment to uplifting those around her."

The 25-year-old from Lynn, Massachusetts appeared in 20 games for New York during the 2024 campaign, recording one assist. After competing for a roster spot in the team's Season Two Training Camp, Norcross joined Luleå HF of the SDHL and tallied five goals and 13 assists for 18 points in 13 games.

"I'm incredibly excited to be back with the New York Sirens and contribute to an organization with a strong vision and drive," said Norcross. "Being part of a team where I can make a real impact both on and off the ice is something I truly look forward to. I am especially eager to learn and grow from the experienced leadership group and dedicated coaching/support staff that makes this team so special."

Before turning pro, Norcross developed her game at the NCAA level, beginning with three seasons as a member of the Boston College Eagles. She went on to complete her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, tallying 36 points in 75 games in two seasons for the Gophers.

The 5'7" Norcross was eligible for the current signing period as a former member of the PWHL. She returns to a New York lineup that has seven other forwards under contract for the 2025-26 season, including Emmy Fecteau, Taylor Girard, Elle Hartje, Paetyn Levis, Abby Roque, Noora Tulus and Kayla Vespa.

The Sirens will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the first overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

