New York Sirens Sign Defender Jincy Roese to One-Year Contract

June 18, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that the team has signed veteran defender Jincy Roese to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season.

"Jincy joins us with a strong track record and solid experience in the league, at a highly coveted position," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "She's a defender who enjoys adding a physical edge to a role where every inch is earned through speed, smarts, and a fierce desire to own the space."

Roese, a 28-year-old from O'Fallon, Missouri, has served as an alternate captain for the Ottawa Charge for the past two seasons. Over her time in Ottawa, she appeared in 51 regular season games and recorded a total of 19 points (3G, 16A), leading all Charge defenders in scoring during the 2024-25 campaign with 14 points (3G, 11A) in 27 games. Before joining the PWHL, Roese played two seasons with the PWHPA and spent her NCAA career at Ohio State University where she was a co-captain, named WCHA Defender of the Year, and earned First-Team All-American honors in 2019-20. On the international stage, she has represented the United States at the 2022 Olympics and at both the 2021 and 2022 IIHF Women's World Championships, earning a silver medal at all three events.

"When the opportunity came to sign with New York, I was so pumped I definitely couldn't say no," said Roese. "My husband and I have a life here and I'm so grateful that I now get to bring my professional career into it. I can't wait to be a part of what New York has been building these last two years."

The 5'6" defender is the first new acquisition for the Sirens this offseason and joins a blue line corps that includes captain Micah Zandee-Hart, alternate captain Ella Shelton, Jaime Bourbonnais and Maja Nylén Persson already under contract for next season.

The Sirens will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the first overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

