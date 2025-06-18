Fleet Continue Adding Offense, Signing Chloé Aurard and Liz Schepers

June 18, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has signed forwards Chloé Aurard and Liz Schepers to Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements. Aurard, who has spent the past two seasons with the New York Sirens, has signed a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season. Schepers, who joins the Fleet after a two-year stretch with the Minnesota Frost, has signed a two-year deal through the 2026-27 season.

CHLOÉ AURARD, FORWARD, 1-YEAR STANDARD PLAYER AGREEMENT

A native of Villard-de-Lans, France, Aurard played in 27 games for the Sirens during the 2024-25 season, recording two goals and two assists for four points. Originally selected by New York in the fourth round (21st overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft, Aurard notably recorded a multi-point performance in her PWHL debut with two assists in the league's inaugural game on Jan. 1, 2024. In two seasons, the 26-year-old has compiled 12 points (3G, 9A) in 48 career games.

"We're excited to welcome Chloé back to Boston after her collegiate career at Northeastern," said General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Every time we faced New York, it was clear how fast, physical, and relentless she is on the forecheck-constantly applying pressure and forcing turnovers. She brings a gritty, competitive edge to her game and isn't afraid to play with a bit of bite. Chloé also offers great versatility with her skill and hockey IQ, and we're looking forward to the impact she'll make in our lineup."

Outside of the PWHL, Aurard played five NCAA seasons at Northeastern University, starring alongside Fleet forward Alina Müller, and finishing her collegiate career ranked fourth in all-time points (89-115-204). Internationally, Aurard has represented her country at seven IIHF Women's World Championships, including two in the tournament's top division. Early in her hockey journey, at age 14, Aurard played in the top French women's ice hockey league and ranked second in league scoring with 17 goals and 24 points in just 11 games.

"I'm incredibly thankful and excited to be back in Boston," said Aurard. "Having played here for five years at Northeastern, this city has become so much more than just a place, it's a community I feel a part of and am proud to call home. I can't wait to be back on the ice and represent Boston."

LIZ SCHEPERS, FORWARD, 2-YEAR STANDARD PLAYER AGREEMENT

A native of Mound, Minnesota, Schepers most notably scored the winning goal in the decisive games of the 2024 and 2025 PWHL Finals, helping Minnesota capture back-to-back Walter Cup titles. The 26-year-old played in 27 games for the Frost during the 2024-25 season, recording six points (2G, 4A), and competed in all eight playoff contests where she tallied three points (2G, 1A). Originally selected by Minnesota in the 13th round (73rd overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft, Schepers played in 19 regular season games for Minnesota in 2024, earning three assists and adding five points (1G, 4A) in the playoffs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Liz to the Fleet and continue to see her game develop here in Boston," said Marmer. "Liz has shown she is made for big moments, having scored game winning goals in back-to-back Walter Cup clinching games. Liz is a highly intelligent and detail-oriented player who approaches the game with discipline and a strong work ethic. She is versatile and capable of contributing effectively in any role within our lineup."

Outside of the PWHL, Schepers made her professional debut during the 2022-23 season, playing in 22 games with the Minnesota Whitecaps (PHF) and earning 14 points (6-8-14). Prior to that, Schepers played five NCAA seasons at Ohio State University where she captured a National Championship in 2022 and holds the single-season record with six game-winning goals in 2019-20. Upon graduation, Schepers ranked sixth all-time in Buckeye scoring with 137 points (63-74-137).

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Fleet," said Schepers. "Boston has an amazing sports community, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it. I can't wait to get started and contribute to an already strong team and culture."

Aurard and Schepers join a Fleet lineup that has ten returning players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow forwards Jill Saulnier, Theresa Schafzahl and Susanna Tapani, who re-signed with the team on June 17.

The Fleet will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the second overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.