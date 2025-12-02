Boston Fleet to Host April 11 Game at TD Garden

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team will host a home game at TD Garden on Apr. 11 against the Montréal Victoire at 7 p.m. ET.

"Hosting a Fleet game at TD Garden is an exciting milestone for our organization," said Fleet Business Operations Director Laura Marie Davey. "Playing at such an iconic venue presents an incredible opportunity to showcase the PWHL on one of the biggest stages in sports and to connect with fans from across Greater Boston."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, TD Garden stands as New England's premier sports and entertainment arena and one of the most recognized venues in North America. The state-of-the-art facility accommodates 17,850 fans for hockey and is home to two of the region's most storied franchises, the NHL's Boston Bruins and the NBA's Boston Celtics. Over the past three decades, TD Garden has hosted thousands of world-class events, including everything from championship playoff runs and major collegiate tournaments to internationally renowned concerts and special events.

"We're honored to welcome the PWHL's Boston Fleet to TD Garden for their first game this April," said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins. "TD Garden is built to give world-class athletes and fans a world-class stage, and we're proud to bring the PWHL onto a platform that delivers the full NHL-level experience they deserve. The growth of women's sports is inspiring, and adding more premier women's events to our calendar is something we're energized to champion."

In recent years, the arena has also become a major stage for women's sports. TD Garden has hosted the Women's Beanpot Championship for two consecutive years, with a record-setting crowd of over 13,000 in 2025 and is confirmed to host the event again in 2026 for its third straight year. The WNBA's Connecticut Sun have likewise played at the Garden for the past two summers, delivering back-to-back sellouts and further underscoring the venue's growing role in elevating women's sports on every level.

Matchups between the Fleet and Victoire have delivered the intensity befitting the storied Boston-Montréal rivalry. Since the PWHL's launch in 2024, the two teams have met in 10 regular-season games, with seven decided in overtime or a shootout. Their most dramatic showdown came during the 2024 PWHL Playoffs, when Boston swept Montréal in a best-of-five semifinal series featuring three consecutive overtime games, including a marathon triple-overtime battle on May 11, 2024.

Fleet Season Ticket Members will be allocated seats as part of their package. Fans looking to be part of the action can secure their spot when single-game tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.







