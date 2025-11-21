Boston Renews Fleet Pro Series, Now Presented by Sullivan Tire
Boston Fleet News Release
BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet are proud to launch the second year of "Fleet Pro Series," an initiative dedicated to inspiring and investing in the next generation of hockey players. The series opens Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET with Dorchester Youth Hockey at Devine Rink, where young athletes will hit the ice alongside Fleet pros for an unforgettable night of learning and connection.
"We couldn't be more excited to bring back the Fleet Pro Series for its second year," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "This series gives our players the chance to connect with young athletes across the Boston area and show what it means to play with speed, skill, and commitment. Partnering with Sullivan Tire helps us expand that impact, supporting our ongoing mission to grow girls' hockey and make a positive difference in the community."
This year's 10 youth hockey practice appearances will bring Fleet players to rinks across Dorchester, Canton, West Roxbury, Waltham, Brighton, Billerica, Natick, Woburn and Newton. At each practice, two Fleet players will join local teams for high-energy, hands-on skill sessions before spending time with players and families for photos and autographs.
Fleet Pro Series Schedule:
Dec. 4 Dorchester Youth Hockey Devine Rink
Dec. 9 Boston Jr. Terriers Canton Sportsplex
Jan. 23 Parkway Youth Hockey Jim Roche Arena
Jan. 26 Waltham Youth Hockey Veterans Memorial Rink
Feb. 10 Allston-Brighton Youth Hockey Bright Landry Hockey Center
Feb. 13 BC Girls Hockey Chelmsford Forum
Feb. 25 Natick Comets William L. Chase Arena
Mar. 2 Mass Bay Warriors O'Brien Rink
Mar. 19 Newton Youth Hockey Fessenden Ice Rink
Apr. 1 Crimson Hockey Club Fessenden Ice Rink
