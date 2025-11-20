Boston Fleet announce 2025-26 Roster
Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston Fleet News Release
BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders, while an additional three players open the season as reserves. Of the 26 total players, there are 14 returning members from the 2024-25 season alongside 12 new players.
"We've built a roster that reflects exactly who we want to be as a team- fast, physical, and relentless in every zone," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "This group brings a blend of proven experience and hungry new talent, and they've shown from day one that they're willing to put in the work. We're excited for Boston to see a team that competes with purpose and plays with identity every single night."
Following Training Camp, the Fleet signed its four remaining unsigned 2025 PWHL Draft picks including forwards Olivia Mobley (3rd round) and Abby Newhook (5th round), defender Riley Brengman (4th round) and goaltender Amanda Thiele (6th round) to one-year Standard Player Agreements completing its active roster. The team also signed forward Loren Gabel and defenders Mia Biotti and Olivia Zafuto to Reserve Player contracts.
The Fleet open the 2025-26 at home hosting the Montréal Victoire on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET. The first 3500 fans at the Tsongas Center will receive a Fleet sailor hat. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, including partial season ticket packages, fans can sign up for the official Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here.
2025-26 Boston Fleet Roster:
*Denotes returning players
Forwards (13):
Hannah Brandt*
Ella Huber
Laura Kluge
Shay Maloney*
Olivia Mobley
Alina Müller*
Abby Newhook
Jamie Lee Rattray*
Jill Saulnier*
Theresa Schafzahl*
Liz Schepers
Sophie Shirley*
Susanna Tapani*
Defenders (7):
Zoe Boyd
Riley Brengman
Hadley Hartmetz*
Megan Keller*
Rylind MacKinnon
Daniela Pejšová*
Haley Winn
Goaltenders (3):
Aerin Frankel*
Abbey Levy
Amanda Thiele
Reserves (3):
Mia Biotti
Loren Gabel*
Olivia Zafuto*
Staff:
General Manager - Danielle Marmer
Head Coach - Kris Sparre
Assistant Coach - Jordan LaVallée-Smotherman
Assistant Coach - Stefanie McKeough
Player Development Coach - Derek Whitmore
Player Development Consultant - Kacey Bellamy
Goaltender Coach - Lenny Mosca
Video Coach - Shawn Roche
