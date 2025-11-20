Boston Fleet announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders, while an additional three players open the season as reserves. Of the 26 total players, there are 14 returning members from the 2024-25 season alongside 12 new players.

"We've built a roster that reflects exactly who we want to be as a team- fast, physical, and relentless in every zone," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "This group brings a blend of proven experience and hungry new talent, and they've shown from day one that they're willing to put in the work. We're excited for Boston to see a team that competes with purpose and plays with identity every single night."

Following Training Camp, the Fleet signed its four remaining unsigned 2025 PWHL Draft picks including forwards Olivia Mobley (3rd round) and Abby Newhook (5th round), defender Riley Brengman (4th round) and goaltender Amanda Thiele (6th round) to one-year Standard Player Agreements completing its active roster. The team also signed forward Loren Gabel and defenders Mia Biotti and Olivia Zafuto to Reserve Player contracts.

The Fleet open the 2025-26 at home hosting the Montréal Victoire on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET. The first 3500 fans at the Tsongas Center will receive a Fleet sailor hat. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, including partial season ticket packages, fans can sign up for the official Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here.

2025-26 Boston Fleet Roster:  

*Denotes returning players

Forwards (13):  

Hannah Brandt*

Ella Huber

Laura Kluge

Shay Maloney*

Olivia Mobley

Alina Müller*

Abby Newhook

Jamie Lee Rattray*

Jill Saulnier*

Theresa Schafzahl*

Liz Schepers

Sophie Shirley*

Susanna Tapani*

Defenders (7):  

Zoe Boyd

Riley Brengman

Hadley Hartmetz*

Megan Keller*

Rylind MacKinnon

Daniela Pejšová*

Haley Winn

Goaltenders (3): 

Aerin Frankel*

Abbey Levy

Amanda Thiele

Reserves (3): 

Mia Biotti

Loren Gabel*

Olivia Zafuto*

Staff:

General Manager - Danielle Marmer

Head Coach - Kris Sparre

Assistant Coach - Jordan LaVallée-Smotherman

Assistant Coach - Stefanie McKeough

Player Development Coach - Derek Whitmore

Player Development Consultant - Kacey Bellamy

Goaltender Coach - Lenny Mosca

Video Coach - Shawn Roche







