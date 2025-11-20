Montréal Victoire Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Thursday its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders to open the season. The team's 27 total players include 14 returning members from the 2024-25 season alongside 13 new players.

"Training camp gave us the perfect opportunity to see our team come together. We can't wait to kick off the season with this group," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "I'm confident our fans will fall in love with this talented team that's committed to giving their very best every single game."

Following Training Camp, the Victoire signed two forwards, including second-round draft pick Natalie Mlýnková and third-round pick Skylar Irving, plus goaltender Megan Warrener, each to one-year Standard Player Agreements. The team also signed defender Tamara Giaquinto (6th round), along with forwards Maya Labad (5th round) and Claire Vekich to Reserve Player contracts. Defender Kelly-Ann Nadeau was also initially signed to a Reserve Player contract but immediately activated for the start of the season in place of forward Lina Ljungblom who will begin the season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

The Victoire open the 2025-26 PWHL season in Boston on Sunday, Nov. 23, followed by the home opener at Place Bell against New York on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Fans can visit the Montréal Victoire ticketing page here for more information about ticket packages and single game seats.

2025-26 Victoire Roster:   *Denotes returning players ^Denotes Reserve Player activation

Forwards (13):   Shiann Darkangelo Jade Downie-Landry Catherine Dubois * Dara Greig * Skylar Irving Alexandra Labelle * Natálie Mlýnková Maureen Murphy * Marie-Philip Poulin * Abby Roque Hayley Scamurra Laura Stacey * Kaitlin Willoughby *

Defenders (7):   Erin Ambrose * Amanda Boulier * Maggie Flaherty Jessica Digirolamo Nicole Gosling Kelly-Ann Nadeau *^ Kati Tabin *

Goaltenders (3):  Sandra Abstreiter * Ann-Renée Desbiens * Megan Warrener

LTIR (1): Lina Ljungblom*

Reserves (3):  Tamara Giaquinto Maya Labad Claire Vekich

Staff: Danièle Sauvageau, General Manager Kori Cheverie, Head Coach Caroline Ouellette, Assistant Coach Noémie Marin, Assistant Coach Alexandre Imbeault, Assistant Coach Alexandre Tremblay, Assistant Coach Maxime Noreau, Assistant Coach Alexandre-André Perron, Assistant Coach Bruno-Pierre Guillemette, Goaltender Coach Mikaël Nahabedian, Director, Analytics







