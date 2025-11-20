New York Sirens Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders to open the season. The team's 25 total players include 13 returning members from the 2024-25 season alongside 12 new players.

"This is us. We belong here," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Our story is one made up of ambitions, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence. The additions to the team bring together youth, leadership, intelligence, speed, poise, and tenacity, adding new talents and energy every day to become better, individually and collectively. On New York's stage, the energy of our fans powers our play, and we can't wait to compete in front of them again. New York Sirens. Our team. No one else."

Following Training Camp, the Sirens signed a trio of picks from the 2025 PWHL Draft, including forwards Anna Bargman (5th round) and Maddi Wheeler (4th round), as well as goaltender Kaley Doyle (6th round) to one-year Standard Player Agreements. The team also signed defenders Olivia Knowles and Nicole Vallario to Reserve Player contracts, with Vallario immediately activated in place of defender Dayle Ross who will begin the season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Prior to the season, the Sirens also added two new members to their hockey operations staff: Vanessa Kezwer, who joins as Assistant Video Coach, and Natalie Gallamore, who comes onboard as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.

The Sirens will open the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday against the Ottawa Charge at TD Place. The team's home opener is scheduled for Nov. 29 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at 12 p.m. ET at Prudential Center.

2025-26 New York Sirens Roster:  

*Denotes returning players

^Denotes Reserve Player activation

Forwards (13):  

Anna Bargman

Anne Cherkowski

Emmy Fecteau *

Sarah Fillier *

Taylor Girard *

Elle Hartje *

Kristýna Kaltounková

Paetyn Levis *

Savannah Norcross

Casey O'Brien

Kristin O'Neill

Kayla Vespa *

Maddi Wheeler

Defenders (7):  

Lauren Bernard *

Jaime Bourbonnais *

Maja Nylén Persson *

Jincy Roese

Allyson Simpson *

Nicole Vallario ^

Micah Zandee-Hart *

Goaltenders (3):

Kaley Doyle

Kayle Osborne *

Callie Shanahan

LTIR (1):

Dayle Ross

Reserves (1): 

Olivia Knowles *

Staff:

General Manager Pascal Daoust

Head Coach Greg Fargo

Assistant Coach Josh Sciba

Assistant Coach Valerie Bois

Goaltending / Video Coach Gordon Woodhall

Assistant Video Coach Vanessa Kezwer

Head Athletic Trainer Noemie Chartier-Lefrancois

Assistant Athletic Trainer Hailey Rock

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Natalie Gallamore

Mental Performance Coach Amanda Fazio

Team Nutritionist Adena Neglia







