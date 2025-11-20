Minnesota Frost Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders, while an additional three players open the season as reserves. Of the 26 total players, there are 17 returning members from the 2024-25 season alongside nine new players.

"We're excited for another season of great hockey around the league, and feel really good about our roster," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We're returning eleven forwards, three defenders and all three goaltenders from our championship team.The additions of Sidney Morin and a talented draft class give us depth and skill. Our coaching staff has proven over two seasons that they are tremendous teachers and leaders, and the sum of these parts make me confident that we will be competitive again."

Following Training Camp, the Frost signed defenders Madison Bizal and sixth-round draft pick Brooke Becker, plus forwards Peyton Anderson and fifth-round pick Vanessa Upson, each to one-year Standard Player Agreements to complete its active roster. The team also signed veteran forwards Élizabeth Giguere, Kaitlyn O'Donohoe, and rookie defender Ana Rinker (4th round) to Reserve Player contracts.

Minnesota opens the season Friday night at 6 p.m. CT at Grand Casino Arena in downtown Saint Paul. The game against the Toronto Scepters will be preceded by a ceremony honoring the 2025 Walter Cup winning team and the raising of another championship banner to the arena rafters. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Walter Cup Replica Championship Mini-Banner.

2025-26 Minnesota Frost Roster:

*Denotes returning players

Forwards (13):

Peyton Anderson

Claire Butorac*

Britta Curl-Salemme*

Kendall Coyne Schofield*

Taylor Heise*

Abby Hustler

Klára Hymlárová*

Katy Knoll*

Denisa Křīžovā *

Kelly Pannek*

Dominique Petrie*

Vanessa Upson

Grace Zumwinkle*

Defenders (7):

Mae Batherson*

Brooke Becker

Madison Bizal

Natalie Buchbinder*

Kendall Cooper

Sidney Morin

Lee Stecklein*

Goaltenders (3):

Marlène Boissonnault*

Nicole Hensley*

Maddie Rooney*

Reserves (3):

Éizabeth Gigure (F)

Kaitlyn O'Donohoe (F) *

Ava Rinker (D)

Staff:

General Manager - Melissa Caruso

Head Coach - Ken Klee

Assistant Coach - Chris "Critter" Johnson

Assistant Coach - Brianna Decker

Goaltending Coach - Peter Samargia

Skating and Skills Coach - Andy Ness

Skills Coach - John Schiavo

Video Coach - Samantha Hanson

Strength and Conditioning Coach - Jess Burlingame

Head Trainer - Katie Homan

Assistant Trainer - Christina Neville

Equipment Manager - Sis Paulsen

Assistant Trainer - Blake Kruse

Team Services Director - Nick Bryant

Director of Hockey and Game Operations - Claire Bjerke

Director of Business Operations - Joe Anderson







