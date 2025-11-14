New York Defeats Minnesota 6-2 in Final Preseason Scrimmage

Published on November 14, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







WEST ORANGE, NJ - The New York Sirens skated to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Frost on Friday afternoon at Codey Arena to split the two preseason scrimmages against the defending Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) champions. Sarah Fillier, the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year and co-scoring leader, tallied a natural hat trick in the third period and also contributed an assist to lead the Sirens offense. New York's 2025 third overall pick, Casey O'Brien, produced three assists, while second-round pick Anne Cherkowski and draft day trade acquisition Kristin O'Neill each scored a goal and an assist. Elle Hartje also found the back of the net in New York's victory. The Frost were led by goals from defender Lee Stecklein and 2025 second-round pick Abby Hustler, with forward Taylor Heise collecting two assists. Kayle Osborne picked up the Sirens win in goal with 25 saves. Maddie Rooney got the start for Minnesota and stopped 17/20 shots in the first two periods and Marlène Boissonnault turned aside 10/13 in the final frame. Today's scrimmage featured 17 players who are taking part in their first PWHL Training Camp, including 10 for the Frost and seven for the Sirens. Final rosters for both teams will be submitted to the league next Wednesday, with regular season puck drop slated for Friday.

LINEUPS

MINNESOTA FROST

Forwards:

Abby Hustler - Taylor Heise - Grace Zumwinkle

Klára Hymlárová - Katy Knoll - Claire Butorac

Peyton Anderson - Vanessa Upson - Kaitlyn O'Donohoe

Madison Mashuga - Anna Segedi - Alyssa Machado

Defenders:

Lee Stecklein - Kendall Cooper

Madison Bizal - Brooke Becker

Cameron Sikich - Natalie Buchbinder

Ava Rinker

Goaltenders:

Maddie Rooney

Marlène Boissonnault

NEW YORK SIRENS

Forwards:

Kristýna Kaltounková - Kristin O'Neill - Paetyn Levis

Sarah Fillier - Casey O'Brien - Anne Cherkowski

Maddi Wheeler - Elle Hartje - Taylor Girard

Emmy Fecteau - Kayla Vespa - Anna Bargman

Defenders:

Micah Zandee-Hart - Maja Nylén Persson

Jaime Bourbonnais - Allyson Simpson

Lauren Bernard - Jincy Roese

Nicole Vallario

Goaltenders:

Kayle Osborne

Kaley Doyle







