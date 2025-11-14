New York Defeats Minnesota 6-2 in Final Preseason Scrimmage
Published on November 14, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Minnesota Frost News Release
WEST ORANGE, NJ - The New York Sirens skated to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Frost on Friday afternoon at Codey Arena to split the two preseason scrimmages against the defending Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) champions. Sarah Fillier, the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year and co-scoring leader, tallied a natural hat trick in the third period and also contributed an assist to lead the Sirens offense. New York's 2025 third overall pick, Casey O'Brien, produced three assists, while second-round pick Anne Cherkowski and draft day trade acquisition Kristin O'Neill each scored a goal and an assist. Elle Hartje also found the back of the net in New York's victory. The Frost were led by goals from defender Lee Stecklein and 2025 second-round pick Abby Hustler, with forward Taylor Heise collecting two assists. Kayle Osborne picked up the Sirens win in goal with 25 saves. Maddie Rooney got the start for Minnesota and stopped 17/20 shots in the first two periods and Marlène Boissonnault turned aside 10/13 in the final frame. Today's scrimmage featured 17 players who are taking part in their first PWHL Training Camp, including 10 for the Frost and seven for the Sirens. Final rosters for both teams will be submitted to the league next Wednesday, with regular season puck drop slated for Friday.
LINEUPS
MINNESOTA FROST
Forwards:
Abby Hustler - Taylor Heise - Grace Zumwinkle
Klára Hymlárová - Katy Knoll - Claire Butorac
Peyton Anderson - Vanessa Upson - Kaitlyn O'Donohoe
Madison Mashuga - Anna Segedi - Alyssa Machado
Defenders:
Lee Stecklein - Kendall Cooper
Madison Bizal - Brooke Becker
Cameron Sikich - Natalie Buchbinder
Ava Rinker
Goaltenders:
Maddie Rooney
Marlène Boissonnault
NEW YORK SIRENS
Forwards:
Kristýna Kaltounková - Kristin O'Neill - Paetyn Levis
Sarah Fillier - Casey O'Brien - Anne Cherkowski
Maddi Wheeler - Elle Hartje - Taylor Girard
Emmy Fecteau - Kayla Vespa - Anna Bargman
Defenders:
Micah Zandee-Hart - Maja Nylén Persson
Jaime Bourbonnais - Allyson Simpson
Lauren Bernard - Jincy Roese
Nicole Vallario
Goaltenders:
Kayle Osborne
Kaley Doyle
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Seattle Torrent Name Hilary Knight as First-Ever Captain - Seattle Torrent
- New York Defeats Minnesota 6-2 in Final Preseason Scrimmage - Minnesota Frost
- PWHL Announces Officiating Leadership Department and Team, Rule Changes for 2025-26 Season - PWHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Frost Stories
- New York Defeats Minnesota 6-2 in Final Preseason Scrimmage
- Minnesota Frost Top New York in Preseason Scrimmage
- Minnesota Frost Unveil 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights, and Promotional Giveaways
- Minnesota Frost Unveil Commemorative Championship Jersey Ahead of 2025-26 Season
- Minnesota Frost Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster