Ottawa Charge Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 20, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge today announced its official roster ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 23-player active roster features 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goaltenders, while an additional two players open the season as reserves. Of the 25 total players, there are 14 returning members from the 2024-25 season alongside 11 new players. 

"We had a very competitive camp, and some very difficult decisions had to be made," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "From our perspective, we had to think that our success last year showed us the style of hockey that we want to play here in Ottawa. We chose the 23 players that fit the style that we think will help us be successful and win."

Following Training Camp, the Charge re-signed forward Alexa Vasko, and inked fourth-round draft pick Peyton Hemp, and camp invites defender Kathryn Reilly and goaltender Kendra Woodland, each to one-year Standard Player Agreements to complete its active roster. The team also signed forward Olivia Wallin and defender Vita Poniatovskaia to Reserve Player contracts.

This edition of the Ottawa Charge will launch their 2025-26 season at home for three straight games against the New York Sirens on Saturday, Nov. 22, the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday, Dec. 2. Tickets to all games are available here. 

2025-26 Ottawa Charge Roster:   

*Denotes returning players 

Forwards (13):   

Emily Clark *

Peyton Hemp

Taylor House *

Gabbie Hughes *

Brianne Jenner *

Fanuza Kadirova

Rebecca Leslie *

Mannon McMahon *

Anna Meixner *

Kateřina Mrázová *

Anna Shokhina

Alexa Vasko *

Sarah Wozniewicz

Defenders (7):   

Rory Guilday

Brooke Hobson

Sam Isbell *

Jocelyne Larocque *

Stephanie Markowski *

Kathryn Reilly

Ronja Savolainen *

Goaltenders (3):  

Sanni Ahola

Gwyneth Philips *

Kendra Woodland

Reserves (2):  

Vita Poniatovskaia (D)

Olivia Wallin (F)

Staff: 

Mike Hirshfeld (General Manager)

Carla MacLeod (Head Coach)

Haley Irwin (Assistant Coach)

Juuso Toivola (Assistant Coach)

Pierre Groulx (Goaltender Coach)

