Sceptres Take Final Preseason Scrimmage against Charge with Shutout Victory
Published on November 17, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
Ottawa Charge forward Brianne Jenner looks for a shot against the Toronto Sceptres
(Ottawa Charge, Credit: PWHL)
OTTAWA, ON - Toronto completes the preseason scrimmage sweep against Ottawa with a 3-0 win, backstopped by goaltender Raygan Kirk who set aside all 23 shots against. The Sceptres once again opened the scoring with Kiara Zanon notching her second goal of the preseason, this time a shorthanded marker. Emma Maltais scored twice in the third frame to secure the win, with Daryl Watts assisting on both goals. With the additional preseason overtime period, neither team scored, followed by the Sceptres taking the shootout portion 3-2 with Sceptres goals from Clair DeGeorge, Anneke Rankila and Emma Woods, and Charge goals from Kateřina Mrázová and Anna Meixner. Mrázová was the closest to beat Kirk in regulation time, but her shot hit the post. Charge goaltenders Gwyneth Philips and Kendra Woodland split action, with Philips stopping 18 of 19, while Woodland set aside 10 of 12. This was both teams' final game of the preseason.
Toronto will open the regular season on the road on Nov. 21 against Minnesota, while Ottawa will begin action at home against New York on Nov. 22.
LINEUPS
TORONTO SCEPTRES
Forwards:
Daryl Watts - Emma Maltais - Natalie Spooner
Kiara Zanon - Emma Gentry - Emma Woods
Laura Messier - Clara Van Wieren - Claire Dalton
Clair DeGeorge - Sara Hjalmarsson - Anneke Rankila
Defenders:
Ella Shelton - Kali Flanagan
Savannah Harmon - Anna Kjellbin
Hanna Baskin - Jessica Kondas
Goaltenders:
Raygan Kirk
Elaine Chuli
OTTAWA CHARGE
Forwards:
Anna Shokhina - Kateřina Mrázová - Brianne Jenner
Anna Meixner - Taylor House - Fanuza Kadirova
Élizabeth Giguère - Mannon McMahon - Rebecca Leslie
Sarah Wozniewicz - Alexa Vasko - Peyton Hemp
Defenders:
Rory Guilday - Stephanie Markowski
Sam Isbell - Vita Poniatovskaia
Jessica Adolfsson - Kathryn Reilly
Emma Bergesen
Goaltenders:
Gwyneth Philips
Kendra Woodland
Images from this story
|
