Sceptres Take Final Preseason Scrimmage against Charge with Shutout Victory

Published on November 17, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release









Ottawa Charge forward Brianne Jenner looks for a shot against the Toronto Sceptres

(Ottawa Charge, Credit: PWHL) Ottawa Charge forward Brianne Jenner looks for a shot against the Toronto Sceptres(Ottawa Charge, Credit: PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - Toronto completes the preseason scrimmage sweep against Ottawa with a 3-0 win, backstopped by goaltender Raygan Kirk who set aside all 23 shots against. The Sceptres once again opened the scoring with Kiara Zanon notching her second goal of the preseason, this time a shorthanded marker. Emma Maltais scored twice in the third frame to secure the win, with Daryl Watts assisting on both goals. With the additional preseason overtime period, neither team scored, followed by the Sceptres taking the shootout portion 3-2 with Sceptres goals from Clair DeGeorge, Anneke Rankila and Emma Woods, and Charge goals from Kateřina Mrázová and Anna Meixner. Mrázová was the closest to beat Kirk in regulation time, but her shot hit the post. Charge goaltenders Gwyneth Philips and Kendra Woodland split action, with Philips stopping 18 of 19, while Woodland set aside 10 of 12. This was both teams' final game of the preseason.

Toronto will open the regular season on the road on Nov. 21 against Minnesota, while Ottawa will begin action at home against New York on Nov. 22.

LINEUPS

TORONTO SCEPTRES

Forwards:

Daryl Watts - Emma Maltais - Natalie Spooner

Kiara Zanon - Emma Gentry - Emma Woods

Laura Messier - Clara Van Wieren - Claire Dalton

Clair DeGeorge - Sara Hjalmarsson - Anneke Rankila

Defenders:

Ella Shelton - Kali Flanagan

Savannah Harmon - Anna Kjellbin

Hanna Baskin - Jessica Kondas

Goaltenders:

Raygan Kirk

Elaine Chuli

OTTAWA CHARGE

Forwards:

Anna Shokhina - Kateřina Mrázová - Brianne Jenner

Anna Meixner - Taylor House - Fanuza Kadirova

Élizabeth Giguère - Mannon McMahon - Rebecca Leslie

Sarah Wozniewicz - Alexa Vasko - Peyton Hemp

Defenders:

Rory Guilday - Stephanie Markowski

Sam Isbell - Vita Poniatovskaia

Jessica Adolfsson - Kathryn Reilly

Emma Bergesen

Goaltenders:

Gwyneth Philips

Kendra Woodland

Images from this story







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.