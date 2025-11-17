Seattle Wins Preseason Scrimmage 4-2 in Rematch against Vancouver

Published on November 17, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Seattle Torrent won the second of two Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) preseason scrimmages against the Vancouver Goldeneyes by a score of 4-2 on Sunday night at the Pacific Coliseum. Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Jenna Buglioni scored 20 seconds apart in the first period to give Seattle a 2-0 lead. Vancouver got on the board at 6:47 of the second period, with Madison Samoskevich scoring on a penalty shot. Olivia Wallin added another for Seattle at 14:18 of the second period and Marah Wagner scored early in the third period to further the Torrent's lead. Malia Schneider scored her second goal of the preseason, and Vancouver's second and final goal of the game, at 15:16 of the third. Both teams split duties in goal with Carly 'CJ' Jackson (17/18) and Hannah Murphy (7/8) seeing action for Seattle, with Kristen Campbell (19/22) and Kimberly Newell (3/4) between the pipes for Vancouver. The puck drops on the inaugural PWHL season for both the Vancouver Goldeneyes and the Seattle Torrent on Friday, Nov. 21 at the Pacific Coliseum.

LINEUPS

SEATTLE TORRENT

Forwards:

Julia Gosling - Danielle Serdachny - Jessie Eldridge

Lexie Adzija - Jenna Buglioni - Natalie Snodgrass

Mikyla Grant-Mentis - Lily Delianedis - Jada Habisch

Marah Wagner - Olivia Wallin - Brooke Bryant

Defenders:

Emily Brown - Lyndie Lobdell

Anna Wilgren - Lily Yovetich

Mariah Keopple - Emily Zumwinkle

Goaltenders:

Hannah Murphy

Carly 'CJ' Jackson

VANCOUVER GOLDENEYES

Forwards:

Jenn Gardiner - Hannah Miller - Tereza Vanišová

Brooke McQuigge - Darcie Lappan - Denisa Křížová

Katie Chan - Madison Samoskevich - Malia Schneider

Taylor Lind - Brianna Brooks - Chanreet Bassi

Defenders:

Mellissa Channell-Watkins - Sophie Jaques

Emma Greco - Sydney Bard

Madison Clough - Kennesha Miswaggon

Karley Garcia

Goaltenders:

Kristen Campbell

Kimberly Newell







