Seattle Wins Preseason Scrimmage 4-2 in Rematch against Vancouver
Published on November 17, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Seattle Torrent News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - The Seattle Torrent won the second of two Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) preseason scrimmages against the Vancouver Goldeneyes by a score of 4-2 on Sunday night at the Pacific Coliseum. Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Jenna Buglioni scored 20 seconds apart in the first period to give Seattle a 2-0 lead. Vancouver got on the board at 6:47 of the second period, with Madison Samoskevich scoring on a penalty shot. Olivia Wallin added another for Seattle at 14:18 of the second period and Marah Wagner scored early in the third period to further the Torrent's lead. Malia Schneider scored her second goal of the preseason, and Vancouver's second and final goal of the game, at 15:16 of the third. Both teams split duties in goal with Carly 'CJ' Jackson (17/18) and Hannah Murphy (7/8) seeing action for Seattle, with Kristen Campbell (19/22) and Kimberly Newell (3/4) between the pipes for Vancouver. The puck drops on the inaugural PWHL season for both the Vancouver Goldeneyes and the Seattle Torrent on Friday, Nov. 21 at the Pacific Coliseum.
LINEUPS
SEATTLE TORRENT
Forwards:
Julia Gosling - Danielle Serdachny - Jessie Eldridge
Lexie Adzija - Jenna Buglioni - Natalie Snodgrass
Mikyla Grant-Mentis - Lily Delianedis - Jada Habisch
Marah Wagner - Olivia Wallin - Brooke Bryant
Defenders:
Emily Brown - Lyndie Lobdell
Anna Wilgren - Lily Yovetich
Mariah Keopple - Emily Zumwinkle
Goaltenders:
Hannah Murphy
Carly 'CJ' Jackson
VANCOUVER GOLDENEYES
Forwards:
Jenn Gardiner - Hannah Miller - Tereza Vanišová
Brooke McQuigge - Darcie Lappan - Denisa Křížová
Katie Chan - Madison Samoskevich - Malia Schneider
Taylor Lind - Brianna Brooks - Chanreet Bassi
Defenders:
Mellissa Channell-Watkins - Sophie Jaques
Emma Greco - Sydney Bard
Madison Clough - Kennesha Miswaggon
Karley Garcia
Goaltenders:
Kristen Campbell
Kimberly Newell
