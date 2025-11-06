PWHL Unveils Seattle Torrent in Expansion Team Identity Launch

Published on November 6, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE (Nov. 6, 2025) - A major milestone in the continued growth of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) arrives today with the unveiling of the Seattle Torrent as the team's identity. The long-awaited brand reveal features a name and logo for the team, developed to reflect the pride, culture, and energy of Seattle, while connecting to the broader identity of the PWHL.

Torrent draws inspiration from the powerful waterways that shape and connect Washington's unique landscape, symbolizing the team's determination to carve its own path. The logo features an "S ¬Â that serves as both a letterform for Seattle and a rush of water, its flowing curves mirroring river channels. The primary color palette of Slate Green and Blue - both Shadow and Glacier Blue - reflects the distinctive ways in which Seattle's waterways shape the region and pays tribute to Seattle's unique sports community. The leading colors are complemented by Foam, Haze Grey, and Basalt Black.

"I'm so excited for friends, family and fans to learn that we're officially the Seattle Torrent, and to be a part of it, ¬Â said Torrent forward Hilary Knight. "Whenever you're looking at the culture of a group, you want it to be a really strong room - and to pair that with an incredible city with a storied sports legacy and a brand-new identity that speaks to all of that, it's a great recipe for us. ¬Â

"The Seattle Torrent identity is bold, distinctive, and true to who we are as a league, ¬Â said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "Rooted in its home, the team draws inspiration from the waterways that shape its landscape. We can't wait to see both expansion teams face off for the first time on Friday, Nov. 21, in what promises to be the start of an incredible Pacific Northwest rivalry. ¬Â

The PWHL led the design process for Seattle's team identity and collaborated with creative agency Flower Shop for Seattle's name and logo. Kanan Bhatt-Shah, PWHL Vice President of Brand and Marketing, oversaw the process, which was grounded in local insights and community storytelling.

Team gear and accessories representing the Seattle Torrent will be available immediately through The Official Shop of the PWHL.

Fans can experience the meaning behind the new team identity through launch videos debuting today on Seattle's social media accounts. As part of the launch, the Torrent will transition into new official social media handles - @pwhl_torrent on Instagram, Threads, and TikTok. The Bluesky account will be pwhltorrent.bsky.social while the X accounts will remain @pwhl__seattle. The team can also be found on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The new team website will also go live today, serving as the central hubs for tickets, news, and team information.

Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Season Ticket Packages, 3-Game Mini Packs and Single Game Tickets are available now at thepwhl.com/tickets. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information by signing up for the Seattle Torrent email list.







