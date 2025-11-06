PWHL Unveils Vancouver Goldeneyes in Expansion Team Identity Launch

Published on November 6, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER - A major milestone for PWHL Vancouver in the continued growth of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) arrives today with the unveiling of the Vancouver Goldeneyes as the team's new identity. The long-awaited brand reveal features a name and logo, developed to reflect Vancouver's pride, culture, and energy, while connecting to the broader identity of the PWHL. 

The Goldeneyes identity is inspired by fiercely protective Common Goldeneye, a bird native to Vancouver's waterways, coastlines, and mountain vistas. Drawing inspiration from its speed, strength, and precision in flight, the Goldeneyes reflect Vancouver's indomitable and unified spirit as they soar to new heights. The team's logo, a bold golden eye encircled by wings and pointing to the Pacific Northwest, features a color palette of the team's primary colors, Pacific Blue, Coastal Cream, and Earthy Bronze, with hints of Sunset Gold and Sky Blue. 

"It means the world to me to have a team identity for the inaugural season in Vancouver. The Goldeneyes name is powerful, bold, and tough," said Jenn Gardiner, Goldeneyes forward and Surrey, B.C. native. "This identity is a perfect reflection of who we are, where we come from, and that we will be relentless to play against every single night. When I think of the Goldeneyes, I think of the landscape of British Columbia: the mountains, the ocean, and the grit that comes with growing up here. We want our fans to feel the same pride, and to see themselves as part of the Goldeneyes. This is our identity, our province, and our opportunity to show the rest of the league what hockey in BC is all about. Let's go Vancouver Goldeneyes!"

"The Vancouver Goldeneyes are bold, distinctive, and true to who we are as a league," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "The identity is deeply connected to its home's characteristics, particularly Vancouver's abundance of unique wildlife. We can't wait to see both expansion teams face off for the first time on Friday, Nov. 21, in what promises to be the start of an incredible Pacific Northwest rivalry." 

The PWHL led the team identity design process, with Vice President of Brand & Marketing Kanan Bhatt-Shah overseeing a collaborative effort rooted in local insight and community storytelling.

Team gear and accessories representing the Goldeneyes will be available immediately through The Official Shop of the PWHL. 

Fans can experience the meaning behind Goldeneyes through a launch video debuting today on Vancouver's social media accounts. As part of the launch, the team will transition into their new official social media handles - @pwhl_goldeneyes - on Instagram, Threads, and TikTok. The Bluesky account will be pwhlgoldeneyes.bsky.social, while the X account will remain @pwhl__vancouver. The team can also be found on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. 

A new team website also goes live today, serving as the central hubs for tickets, news, and team information. To visit the Vancouver Goldeneyes' website, click here . 

The Goldeneyes will open the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, Nov. 21 against the newly named Seattle Torrent at Pacific Coliseum. Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Season Ticket Packages, 3-Game Mini Packs and Single Game Tickets are available now at thepwhl.com/tickets. Click here for more information. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information by signing up for the Vancouver Goldeneyes email list.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.