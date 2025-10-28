PWHL Vancouver Signs Draft Picks Nina Jobst-Smith, Brianna Brooks and Madison Samoskevich

VANCOUVER, BC - PWHL Vancouver announced today the signing of three draft picks, Nina Jobst-Smith to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2026-27 season, and Brianna Brooks and Madison Samoskevich to one-year contracts for the 2025-26 season.

"We've built a good group of young players heading into our inaugural season, including draft picks Nina, Brianna and Madison," said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager. "We're excited to see the competition for roster spots unfold at Training Camp in Vancouver in just over a week."

Nina Jobst-Smith, who hails from North Vancouver, BC, was selected in the third round, 19th overall, at the 2025 PWHL Draft. The 24-year-old defender tallied 18 points (3G, 15A) in 37 games as captain for the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2024-25, also earning All-WCHA Second Team honours. Representing Germany, she's a veteran of five IIHF Women's World Championships and has twice been named one of her team's top three players. Prior to her NCAA career with the Bulldogs, Jobst-Smith skated with Okanagan Hockey Academy and the Greater Vancouver Comets.

"I'm so excited to be joining Vancouver and to have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing organization," said Jobst-Smith. "It is a dream come true to be lacing up my skates for the city and people who first made me fall in love with this game. I can't wait to get started!"

Brianna Brooks, PWHL Vancouver's fourth round pick (32nd overall) at the 2025 PWHL Draft, is the first Penn State University and Atlantic Hockey America player to be drafted into the PWHL. From Whitby, Ontario, the 23-year-old finished her NCAA career with two seasons as a Nittany Lion and was named to the All-CHA Second Team in 2023-24 with a career-high 32-point campaign. She spent her first three NCAA seasons with the University of New Hampshire, leading the Wildcats in faceoff wins and faceoff win percentage and was amongst the top three on the team in goals and assists as a sophomore and junior.

"Signing with PWHL Vancouver is a dream come true. I feel so honoured to be a part of the growth of women's hockey and PWHL Vancouver," said Brooks. "Every challenge and sacrifice I've made in my career has led me to this moment and I wouldn't be where I am today without my amazing support system. I am beyond grateful and excited for what lies ahead in this next chapter. I can't wait to explore the beautiful city of Vancouver and call it my new home."

Madison Samoskevich, selected in the fifth round (39th overall) at the 2025 PWHL Draft, registered 84 points (19G, 65A) through 168 career NCAA games played with Quinnipiac University. Switching from defence to forward in her final season, she led her team in power play goals (5) and faceoff wins (353), and her 65 assists are sixth in Bobcats program history. She earned ECAC Hockey All-Academic Honours in her junior and graduate seasons and was named to the ECAC All-Academic Team in 2024-25. From Sandy Hook, Connecticut, the 22-year-old won silver with Team USA at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

"Signing with Vancouver means so much to me," said Samoskevich. "Being part of this team's first year in the PWHL is really special, and I'm excited for the chance to help build something new alongside such talented players and staff. I can't wait to get started at Training Camp and get to work."

PWHL Vancouver will open the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, Nov. 21 against PWHL Seattle at the Pacific Coliseum. View the full 2025-26 PWHL Vancouver schedulehere.

