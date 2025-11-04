PWHL Vancouver Unveils 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights, and Promotional Giveaways

Published on November 4, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

VANCOUVER - PWHL Vancouver has announced their 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights and Promotions - including the PWHL's first-ever series of player bobblehead giveaways - spotlighting a season filled with cultural celebrations, exclusive merchandise, and memorable in-arena experiences for fans at the Pacific Coliseum.

Unity Games return to the PWHL this season with the continued goal of celebrating diverse cultures and communities, ensuring PWHL games remain welcoming and inclusive spaces for all. Each Unity Game will feature performances, themed in-game entertainment, and local community partnerships that bring the celebration to life. In addition, special artist collaborations and limited-edition merchandise will be unveiled throughout the season with proceeds supporting various non-profits.

All PWHL teams will introduce three player bobbleheads this season. PWHL Vancouver's bobblehead trio will include Hannah Miller, Jenn Gardiner, and Sarah Nurse - with Miller and Gardiner available as in-game giveaways, and Nurse to be released in early 2026, and available for purchase in-venue and at the PWHL Online Shop.

The PWHL Vancouver schedule of Unity Games and Theme Nights includes:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 VS. SEATTLE - Inaugural Home Opener, Magnet Schedule (Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last) & Rally Towel (Full arena giveaway) Presented by Canadian Tire

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 VS. NEW YORK - Kids Takeover Day

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16 VS. OTTAWA - Inaugural Season Mini Banner (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22 VS. TORONTO - Lunar New Year Celebration Presented by Rogers*

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 VS. BOSTON - First Nations Celebration*

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 VS. NEW YORK - Hannah Miller Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21 VS. MINNESOTA - Jenn Gardiner Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

TUESDAY, APRIL 14 VS. SEATTLE - Barbie™ x PWHL Vancouver Belt Bag (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 VS. MONTRÉAL - South Asian Heritage Celebration*

SATURDAY, APRIL 25 VS. MINNESOTA - Pride Celebration Presented by e.l.f.*

*Part of Unity Games series

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL. Additionally, all teams offer pre-built partial ticket packages, including newly released 3-game mini packs. For more information, and to get the package that's right for you, visit the PWHL Vancouver ticketing page.







