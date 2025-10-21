PWHL Seattle Unveils Inaugural Jerseys Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Published on October 21, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle officially unveiled their home and away jerseys today, as they prepare to hit the ice for their inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) campaign. The unveiling marks another milestone in the league's growth ahead of the 2025-26 regular season, which begins Friday, Nov. 21.

Each sweater features 'Seattle' stitched diagonally across the front, paying homage to the designs worn by the PWHL's inaugural six teams in the league's first season. PWHL Seattle will officially reveal its team identity -- including name and logo -- prior to the season beginning, which will be incorporated into on-ice uniforms for the 2026-27 season.

"These jerseys pay tribute to the PWHL's inaugural season with their classic design, honouring the journey that led us to our first year in Seattle," said Meghan Turner, PWHL Seattle General Manager. "We'll be proud to wear our city name in our own inaugural season - a continued reminder of the roots we're establishing here and our commitment to representing this city with pride."

Seattle will play its debut season with home and away jersey sets that feature color palettes inspired by the city's natural surroundings. PWHL Seattle's jerseys feature deep slate green and cream with a river blue accent.

"As we welcome Seattle to the league, we wanted their jerseys to prominently feature the city's name across the front, allowing fans to immediately identify with their hometown's newest professional team," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "These designs also connect our expansion teams to the league's foundation while they continue building their own traditions and ties to the community."

Produced by Bauer, the Official Jersey Partner of the PWHL, the jerseys are crafted from breathable, durable fabrics and engineered to withstand intense physical play while offering a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and on-ice performance.

"We're proud to continue our support for the PWHL and continue celebrating women's hockey by producing the inaugural jerseys for Seattle and Vancouver," said Mary-Kay Messier, CMO at Bauer Hockey. "The PWHL and its fans have built a powerful movement that continues to grow, and as a longstanding partner, we look forward to continuing to create engaging fan experiences that highlight the league's elite athletes and brand ambassadors."

Seattle will debut their jerseys on Nov. 21 when they take on West Coast rivals and fellow expansion team - PWHL Vancouver - at Pacific Coliseum to open the 2025-26 PWHL season. One week later, Seattle will play its historic home opener at Climate Pledge Arena against the Minnesota Frost on Friday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. PT.

