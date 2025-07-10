Anna Wilgren Signs One-Year Deal with PWHL Seattle

SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle today announced that defender Anna Wilgren has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Wilgren's playing rights were acquired by Seattle when the team selected the Montréal Victoire defender with the tenth pick in the 2025 Expansion Draft.

"We're excited to have Anna representing Seattle this season," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "Anna made an immediate impact in her first year with strong defensive play and the ability to contribute to all zones. She's tough to play against and will be a great fit in our organization."

Wilgren, a 25-year-old native of Hudson, WI, was selected by Montréal in the fifth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft. She earned PWHL All-Rookie Team honors recording nine points (3G, 6A) in 30 games and added three assists during Montréal's 2025 PWHL playoff series against the Ottawa Charge. Another highlight of her season was competing with the Victoire at Climate Pledge Arena during the PWHL Takeover Tour on Jan. 5 against the Boston Fleet. As a member of the U.S. Women's National Team, Wilgren won gold in the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship, notching one assist in USA's 5-0 win over Switzerland. Skating for Minnesota State University in her undergraduate career, Wilgren recorded 42 points (12G, 30A) in 91 games (2018-23). In her final graduate season, Wilgren transferred to the University of Wisconsin, recording 24 points (2G, 22A) in 40 games, including a 2024 NCAA Championship final appearance with the Badgers in their 1-0 loss to Ohio State University.

"I am so excited to be a part of bringing women's hockey to the West Coast," said Wilgren. "The energy that Seattle fans brought to last year's PWHL Takeover Tour was incredible. I can't wait to play in front of such a passionate women's sports fanbase every night with such a talented group of athletes."

Wilgren is part of a Seattle blue line that has six players under contract for the 2025-26 season, joining Cayla Barnes, Mariah Keopple and fellow Expansion Draft picks Emily Brown, Megan Carter and Aneta Tejralová.







