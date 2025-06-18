Natalie Snodgrass Signs One-Year Deal with PWHL Seattle

SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle today announced that Natalie Snodgrass has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2025-26 season. The forward joins Seattle from the Ottawa Charge, where she has competed since the league's inaugural season.

"Natalie is a strong skater with the versatility to play in a number of different roles," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "She competes hard every shift and brings a consistent work ethic that makes her a valuable addition to our group. Her ability to adapt in all situations will make her an important piece of our lineup."

Snodgrass, a 26-year-old native of Eagan, Minnesota, signed with Ottawa ahead of the PWHL's inaugural season. Over two seasons with the team, she has appeared in 44 regular-season games, recording eight points (2G, 6A). Prior to the PWHL, Snodgrass played one season in the PHF with the Minnesota Whitecaps, where she tied for the team lead with 20 points (10G, 10A) in 22 games and added three points in three playoff contests. A graduate of the University of Connecticut, she served as captain during her final collegiate season and finished her NCAA career with 139 points (70G, 69A) in 170 games. Snodgrass also represented the United States at the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship, earning gold medals in both 2015 and 2016,

"I want to thank Meghan Turner and the PWHL Seattle organization for giving me this opportunity," said Snodgrass. "I believe playing professional hockey is a privilege, and I'll do whatever I can to help this organization succeed on and off the ice. I'm excited for new teammates, experiences, and success in Seattle."

Snodgrass joins forward Lexie Adzija and defender Mariah Keopple as Seattle's latest acquisition following the Expansion Draft.

Seattle will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the eighth overall selection in the first round. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

