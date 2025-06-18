Maggie Connors and Toronto Sceptres Agree to 1-Year Extension

June 18, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - Maggie Connors will be staying with the Toronto Sceptres through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season as the team announced today that the forward has been re-signed to a one-year contract extension.

"We are excited to re-sign Maggie Connors," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "With her skill set, her potential and the fact she has been in our environment for the past two seasons, we believe Maggie will have a great season ahead. Maggie loves playing in Toronto and we love how well she fits in our market."

The 24-year-old from St. John's, Newfoundland, potted two goals in 30 regular season games and added another two points (1-1-2) in the playoffs this past season. As a rookie, she had six points (3-3-6) in 24 games after being selected by Toronto 62nd overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft. Coming to the league from Princeton University, Connors was consistently among the Tigers' top three scorers throughout her NCAA career, including the 2021-22 season when she led the team with 22 points in 31 games.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back and re-sign with Toronto. From day one, this city has truly felt like home - the fans, the community, and the entire organization have made it such a special place to play," said Connors. "We've built something really strong here over the past two seasons, and I'm excited to continue the chase of bringing a Walter Cup to Toronto. Season 3 can't come soon enough!"

Connors is the third player to re-sign with Toronto this offseason along with fellow forwards Jesse Compher and Natalie Spooner. On Tuesday, the team also announced the signings of goaltender Elaine Chuli and forward Claire Dalton from the Montréal Victoire.

The Sceptres will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the third overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

