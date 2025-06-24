Toronto Sceptres and New York Sirens Complete Trade at PWHL Draft

June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Toronto Sceptres acquired defender Ella Shelton from the New York Sirens in exchange for Toronto's 1st and 4th round picks, 3rd and 27th overall respectively, of the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck. The trade was the first deal made during the Draft, currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.

Shelton, from Ingersoll, ON, comes to the Sceptres after two seasons with New York where she was a pillar of their back-end offence and was a PWHL 1st-Team All-Star in the inaugural season and nominee for Defender of the Year. The defender also scored the first goal in PWHL history, against Toronto on Jan. 1, 2024. The Olympic gold medalist with Team Canada has also appeared in five World Championships, bringing home three golds.







