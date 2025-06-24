New York Sirens Trade Shelton for 1st Round, 3rd Overall Pick; Selects Forward Casey O'Brien

June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The New York Sirens have selected forward Casey O'Brien from Wisconsin University in the first round, 3rd overall, of the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario. 

This pick comes following a trade between the New York Sirens and the Toronto Sceptres - Toronto receives defender Ella Shelton. The 5'10" defender played two seasons for New York, scoring 15 goals and 22 assists.

O'Brien, a 23-year-old native from Milton, MA, capped an incredible NCAA career as a three-time National Champion, Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient, and First Team All-American. The Badgers co-captain led the nation and set a program single season record in 2024-25 with 88 points (26G, 62A) in 41 games, finishing her five years as Wisconsin's all-time leading scorer with 274 points (97G, 177A) in 182 games - a title previously held by Hilary Knight. She's a two-time medalist at the U18 Worlds, winning 2018 gold and 2019 silver with Team USA.







