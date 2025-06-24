Montréal Victoire Acquires Forward Abby Roque
June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Montreal Victoire News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Montréal Victoire have acquired forward Abby Roque from the New York Sirens in exchange for forward Kristin O'Neill and their fourth-round pick (28th overall) in the 2025 Draft.
Roque (5'7") has recorded 12 goals and 18 assists in 54 games over two seasons with the New York Sirens. The 27-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, played in every game for the Sirens since signing with the team as one of their foundational players ahead of the inaugural season. A former Wisconsin Badgers standout, Roque won a silver medal in the 2022 Olympics and helped the U.S. National Team capture gold at the 2023 World Championship.
Originally selected in the second round, seventh overall, by Montréal in the inaugural draft, O'Neill has played 53 games for the Victoire over the last two seasons, tallying five goals and nine assists.
