Ottawa Charge Select Defender Rory Guilday in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft

June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge have selected defender Rory Guilday in the first round, (5th overall) of the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.  

The 22 year-old Chanhassen, Minnesota native, capped a four-year tenure with at Cornell University producing 52 points (19G, 33A) in 106 games and earned All-Ivy League honors on three occasions including two straight First-Team nods. In 2024-25, the two-year captain helped deliver her program's first ECAC title since 2014. The 5'11'' blue liner is a three-time medalist with Team USA at the Women's Worlds, winning gold in 2023 and two silver medals in 2022 and 2024.







