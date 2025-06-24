Montréal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - Montreal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category on Tuesday. She is the first woman to be inducted into the builder category.

Sauvageau, 63, was named General Manager of the Montreal team in the fall of 2023, when the PWHL was launched. In two seasons, her team finished second and first overall in the league standings.

"I am extremely touched by this recognition. I wish to thank my family, my friends, my accomplices, and all the players who have accompanied me on this journey. This success is ours," said Sauvageau.

She coached the Canadian women's team to its first-ever Olympic gold medal in Salt Lake City in 2002.

"Danièle has made an immeasurable impact on our sport - particularly in advancing the women's game - and continues to shape its future at the highest level with the PWHL," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, who also scored the winning goal at the 2002 Olympics while playing under Sauvageau. "Her determined vision to grow the game and create meaningful opportunities for players to thrive is the mark of a true Builder, and her Hall of Fame recognition is incredibly well deserved."







