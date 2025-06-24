Boston Fleet Select Haley Winn in the First Round of the 2025 PWHL Draft

June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have selected defender, Haley Winn from Clarkson University in the first round, (2nd overall) of the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.

21-year-old from Rochester, NY, led the Golden Knights in scoring and finished second among the nation's rearguards in 2024-25 with 46 points (14G, 32A) in 38 games. The Patty Kazmaier Award finalist was a First Team All-American in addition to ECAC Player and Defender of the Year, capping her four-year collegiate career with 131 points (37G, 94A) in 151 games. She recently represented Team USA at her third straight Women's Worlds, winning a second gold medal to go along with her silver in 2024.







