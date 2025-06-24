New York Sirens Trade Abby Roque to Montréal, Receives Forward Kristin O'Neill
June 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
New York Sirens News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The New York Sirens have acquired forward Kristin O'Neill and the 28th overall pick from the Montréal Victoire in exchange for forward Abby Roque. The trade was the second made by New York during the Draft, currently taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.
O'Neill, a forward from Oakville, Ontario played her collegiate hockey at Cornell University, where she served as team captain and was known for her two-way play, speed, and leadership. The 5'4" forward was drafted in the 2nd round, 7th overall by Montréal in the Inaugural PWHL Entry Draft. O'Neill played 53 games through two seasons with the Victoire, recording five goals and nine assists.
Roque has played 54 games for the Sirens over the last two seasons, recording 30 points (12G, 18A).
