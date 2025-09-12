New York Signs Second Round Pick Anne Cherkowski to Three-Year Deal

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announced today that the team has signed their second-round pick from the 2025 PWHL Draft, forward Anne Cherkowski, to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through 2027-28. Selected 13th overall, Cherkowski was a First Team ECAC All-Star at Clarkson University in 2024-25 and ranked second in team scoring with 45 points, including 17 goals, in 40 games.

"We are proud and excited to announce a three-year agreement with Anne Cherkowski," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Her exceptional academic intelligence is mirrored in the way she plays the game across 200 feet. Combined with her speed and intensity, that hockey IQ becomes a weapon - one that can score, perform under pressure, and make both our team and her teammates better. Once again, we're adding talent and leadership fully aligned with the New York Sirens' commitment to excellence and high performance."

The 23-year-old from Coldstream, British Columbia, joins the PWHL following five NCAA seasons totaling 147 points in 168 career games. She began her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, then transferred to Clarkson where she became a three-time ACHA/Krampade All-Academic honoree. Cherkowski averaged more than a point-per-game over her last three seasons with the Golden Knights, most notably with a 52-point campaign in 2022-23 that was among the nation's top 10 scorers.

"I'm beyond excited to be signing with the Sirens for the next three seasons," said Cherkowski. "It's an honor to begin my pro career in New York, and I can't wait to get started with the team. I'm looking forward to contributing to this great organization and experiencing the energy of the Sirens fans."

On the international stage, Cherkowski won gold with Canada at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship in Japan. The following year, she served as an alternate captain and helped lead Canada to a silver medal at the 2020 U18 Women's Worlds in Slovakia. More recently, she represented her country in the 2023-24 Rivalry Series, the 2024 Collegiate Series, and the 2024 Women's Euro Hockey Tour.

The 5'6" Cherkowski is the second member of New York's 2025 draft class to sign, following first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková. Together, they join a Sirens forward group consisting of eight other players under contract including Sarah Fillier, Emmy Fecteau, Taylor Girard, Elle Hartje, Paetyn Levis, Savannah Norcross, Kristin O'Neill, and Kayla Vespa.

