New York Sirens Host U10, U12, and U14 Summer Clinic July 28-31

July 15, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens are hosting a U10, U12 and U14 summer clinic at the Essex County Codey Arena in West Orange, New Jersey from Monday, July 28 through Thursday, July 31. This four-day clinic offers 48 young athletes a unique opportunity to train directly with New York Sirens players and hockey operations staff in an elite, hands-on environment.

Sirens forwards Savannah Norcross, Elle Hartje and defender Jincy Roese, along with Head Coach Greg Fargo and Assistant Coach Josh Sciba will be leading on-ice sessions helping participants develop their hockey skills. New York Sirens support staff will be leading off-ice group sessions guiding participants through interactive workshops focused on athletic performance, nutrition, and the mental aspects of the game.

WHAT: New York Sirens U10, U12, and U14 Summer Clinic

WHO:

July 28: Sirens forwards Elle Hartje and Savannah Norcross

July 29 - 31: Sirens forward Savannah Norcross and defender Jincy Roese

WHERE: Essex County Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052

WHEN: Monday, July 28 - Thursday, July 31 | 9:00 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. EST







