New York Welcomes Valérie Bois as Assistant Coach

August 5, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens announce the addition of Valérie Bois as the team's newest assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Bois brings over a decade of high-level coaching experience in both men's and women's hockey, along with a strong passion for athlete development. She most recently helped launch the women's hockey program at Bishop's University, serving two seasons as an associate coach and two seasons as head coach, leading the Gaiters to their first U SPORTS National Championship in 2024-25 in just their fourth season.

"Valérie is truly what you'd call a year-round, career coach," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "She has successfully held both head coach and assistant coach roles - winning multiple championships - across different levels, with both men's and women's teams, sometimes even within the same season. She is passionate, knowledgeable, and deeply committed to helping every athlete she works with reach their full potential and will be a natural fit within the culture and values of the New York Sirens family."

In addition to her U SPORTS experience, Bois served as an assistant coach for Les Canadiennes de Montréal of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) during the 2018-19 season, advancing to the Clarkson Cup final. One of her first career highlights came as head coach for LHFDQ Nord and winning the 2013 Esso Cup - Canada's Women's U18 National Club Championship. She also served as an assistant coach for Collčge Français de Longueuil and helped the team to a top four finish at the 2022 Centennial Cup - Canada's National Junior A Championship. Bois has also contributed to Hockey Québec's Program of Excellence at both the U16 and U18 levels, leading the U18 team to a National Championship two years in a row (2023 and 2024).

"I'm thrilled to be joining the New York Sirens as an assistant coach," said Bois. "This organization truly aligns with my values, especially in its commitment to building a strong team both on and off the ice. What drew me to the Sirens is their focus on creating a team culture rooted in respect, integrity, and growth. It's an honor to be part of a league and program that is not only developing young, dynamic talent with great veteran leadership already in place, but also building an identity grounded in purpose and long-term progress. I'm excited to support the players' development and help lay the foundation for sustained success."

Bois joins the Sirens coaching staff consisting of head coach Greg Fargo and fellow assistant coaches Josh Sciba and Gordon Woodhall. Assistant coaches Mike Sommer and Lauren Williams will not be returning for the 2025-26 campaign. The New York Sirens thank Mike and Lauren for their commitment to the team and wish them all the best in their next opportunity.

