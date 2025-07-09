New York Signs Defender Allyson Simpson to a Two-Year Extension

July 9, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK -The New York Sirens announced today that defender Allyson Simpson has been re-signed to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 season.

"Knowing that Allyson will be with us for at least the next two seasons adds to this wave of youth," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "It's her talent, speed, and leadership that we're proud and excited to build with and around."

The 24-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, was a constant presence on the ice in her rookie season, appearing in all 30 games after being selected by New York in the third round of the 2024 PWHL Draft. She tallied four assists and added one goal, finishing the year with five points which tied for fourth among rookie rearguards.

"I'm thrilled to be re-signing with the Sirens as we continue to create something special with this organization," said Simpson. "I'm excited to play a role in the league's continued growth while helping shape the Sirens into a championship team. I can't wait to get back on the ice with my teammates, old and new, and give everything I have for them and the fans who have supported us from day one."

Before turning pro, Simpson honed her skills under Head Coach Greg Fargo at Colgate University, where she played for five seasons. She appeared in 174 games and recorded 107 points, capped by a career-high 34 points (9G, 25A) in 40 games during the 2023-24 campaign. She led the Raiders to a Frozen Four berth after scoring the game-winning goal against Cornell. Internationally, Simpson won back-to-back gold medals with Team USA at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships.

The 5'8" Simpson returns to a Sirens lineup that has five other defenders under contract for the 2025-26 season, including Lauren Bernard, Jaime Bourbonnais, Maja Nylén Persson, Jincy Roese and captain Micah Zandee-Hart.

Fans looking to stay up to date on ticket release dates, team announcements, and exclusive offers are encouraged to subscribe to The Beat, the official Sirens newsletter. For ticket related inquiries, please contact newyorkinfo@thepwhl.com.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.